Goldstrike / Copper-X Announces Geophysics Acquisition and Exploration Plan -- Jupiter Copper Project, Antofagasta, Chile

(TheNewswire)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc.

Aug. 2, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the " Company " or " Goldstrike ") ( TSXV:GYA ), dba Copper-X Mining Inc., is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired geophysical data from the Government of Chile for use in mineral exploration.  The data includes geophysics showing both regional and property wide magnetic lows (inverse) correlated with copper mineralized zones.

The property wide magnetic data shows a direct correlation with medium and high-grade copper samples and magnetic lows (the blue zone), particularly near the contact with the medium resistivity readings (the green zone) (see Fig. 1 and 2).  Multiple historic rock samples assayed copper values including in excess of 2.0% copper per tonne (see Fig. 2).  This area, the south-eastern area of Target 1 will be the main focus of exploration.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig.1 Property-wide Magnetic Survey

Fig. 2 - Target 1 and Target 2

Both Target 1 and Target 2 have high exploration potential similar to that discovered at Marimaca (see Fig. 3 cross section A-A' in Target 1). NW-SE trending major structures appear to be conduits/feeders for high-grade copper mineralization forming mantos or stratabound horizons in receptive Andesitic volcanics adjacent to gabbro-microdiorite intrusives.

Table 1 - Jupiter Historical Rock Samples (Petragaia Consulting 2021)

Fig. 3 - Target Area 1 with Cross Section A-A'


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 4 - Interpretation of cross section A-A'

Exploration Plan

Exploration is expected to commence August 15 th , 2023.  The south-eastern area of Target 1 will be the main focus and planned exploration will include:

  1. drone based mapping;

  2. geotechnical sampling of approximately 200 samples;

  3. detailed geological mapping of primary zones of interest;

  4. identification of 8-10 drill sites for immediate (no permit required) follow-up drilling;

  5. Completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report – September 15 th , 2023;

  6. to be determined, satellite remote sensing study inclusive of:

a. orthographical photo

b. detailed topography

c. infrared reflectivity image detailing soil, clay, and rock zones.

Project Highlights

  • Property size of 4,000 Hectares

  • Targets 1 & 2 host copper in proximity to historic workings and mine developments.

  • Target 1 has evidence of copper mineralization in a corridor of 3 x 2 kms.

  • Airborne MAG shows that mineralization is consistent with low mag, indicating several untested areas.

  • The abundant microdioritic dykes are interpreted to be feeders of high-grade copper mineralization in both gabbro and andesites.

  • Numerous targets are interpreted to be present in proximity to contact zones of mafic intrusives and La Negra Fm volcanics – favourable for hosting hydrothermal solutions rich in copper.

  • The main alteration associated with Cu mineralization is albite – epidote – magnetite.

  • Mineralization is observed as disseminations and in quartz-albite-epidote veins & in fractures as oxide Cu (atacamite – chrysocolla – malachite & black oxides).

Project Description

The Jupiter project is accessible by paved road 90kms south of Antofagasta city, the major mining hub in northern Chile, with access to renewable power and adjacent to the ocean to secure access to sea water. The underexplored Jurassic Volcanic/IOCG Belt is host to world class mine operations including Michilla, Antofagasta's Antucoya, Mantos Copper's Mantoverde and Mantos Blanco, Teck's Carmen de Andacollo, Lundin's Candelaria, Anglo American's El Soldado; and major projects including Marimaca Copper Corp's Marimaca, Hot Chili's Productora-Cortadera and Capstone's Santo Domingo.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig. 5 - Chile Coastal Belt

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P.Geo) is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Guyana Goldstrike INC. / COPPER-X MINING INC.

Peter Berdusco

President/CEO

877 704 1119

info@copper-x.com

copper-x.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.  When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.  These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the intended development of the Project, and other factors or information.  Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties.  Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Guyana GoldstrikeTSXV:GYA
GYA:CA
