Goldman Sachs Contributes to 'Trump Accounts' for Children of Its Employees

Goldman Sachs to match federal seed contribution of $1,000 for eligible accounts, underscoring the importance of early savings and long-term investing to financial security

Goldman Sachs announced today that it will contribute to "Trump Accounts" for eligible children of its employees, joining a public-private initiative to instill the fundamental economic principles of savings and investing in America's next generation.

"Starting early and staying invested for the long term is one of the most reliable ways American families build lasting financial security," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "We have long been committed to the importance of savings and investment as a pathway to a more resilient financial future, and we're proud to continue our support of this partnership and invest in the future of America."

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred federal investment vehicles for children that will launch on July 4, following years of dialogues between elected officials and business leaders across industries. Those born between 2025 and 2028 will receive a one-time, $1,000 federal seed contribution upon enrollment, and Goldman Sachs will provide a matching $1,000 contribution to its U.S. employees with eligible children.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Ylan Mui, +1 212 902 5400, ylan.mui@gs.com

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