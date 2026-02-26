GoldHaven Announces Appointment of Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor

GoldHaven Announces Appointment of Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor

GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH,OTC:GHVNF) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Wladichuk as a Technical Advisor to the Company, joining GoldHaven's BC geological team with a primary focus on advancing the Magno Project.

Mr. Wladichuk brings over 15 years of experience in the natural resource industry, having held numerous technical, managerial, executive, and officer roles with both private and public companies. He has a strong background in mineral exploration, engineering, and construction, and as a consultant has contributed to several of Canada's largest natural resource engineering and construction projects.

Throughout his career, Mr. Wladichuk has conducted mineral exploration and development programs across Canada on a variety of commodities, while also developing extensive base metals, precious metals, and industrial mineral experience. He is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered in multiple Canadian provinces and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

In his role with GoldHaven, Mr. Wladichuk will support the advancement of the Magno Project, including drill permitting initiatives and the strategic design and execution of the Company's 2026 work program.

"We are very pleased to add Raymond to our geological team at a pivotal time for the Company," stated Rob Birmingham, President & CEO of GoldHaven. "His experience in exploration, engineering, and project execution will be instrumental as we advance the Magno Project, including drill permitting and the strategic planning of our 2026 exploration program. Strengthening our technical team ensures we are well-positioned to efficiently move Magno forward."

Mr. Wladichuk attended Simon Fraser University on an athletic scholarship and subsequently played two seasons of professional football with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Rob Birmingham, CEO
www.GoldHavenresources.com
info@goldhavenresources.com
Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e36fc82c-9548-41be-a2fc-832c290807a5


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

goldhaven-resourcescse-gohbase-metals-investing
GOH:CC
The Conversation (0)
GoldHaven Resources (CSE:GOH) Logo

GoldHaven Resources

Premium Metals Portfolio in Canada & Chile

Premium Metals Portfolio in Canada & Chile Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Commences 2026 IP Survey at the North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Commences 2026 IP Survey at the North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 1,168-hectare North Island Copper Project located near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU), a mineral exploration company focused on high-potential gold and copper assets in the Solomon Islands, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention in Toronto.PDAC 2026 will mark one... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 22,169,125 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $4.15 per Common... Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Drilling to Commence at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden Drilling

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Heritage Survey underway PoW Approved for Maiden DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of First Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - Amended and Restated

This amended and restated news release corrects the previous news release dated February 25, 2026 with respect to the number of securities issued by Questcorp Mining Inc. Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Commences 2026 IP Survey at the North Island Copper Project

Sankamap Metals to Showcase Solomon Islands Exploration Portfolio at PDAC 2026

Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of Bought Deal Public Offering of $92 Million

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Related News

lithium investing

Zimbabwe Imposes Immediate Ban on Raw Mineral and Lithium Exports

uranium investing

Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

precious metals investing

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Announces Expiry of Warrant Acceleration Program and Receipt of C$3,422,888 in Warrant Proceeds since January 1, 2026

battery metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LAF