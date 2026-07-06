Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

Goldgroup Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for Arrangement with Gold Resource Corporation

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Supreme Court has granted the final order in connection with the Company's plan of arrangement and merger (the "Arrangement") involving the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldgroup Merger Sub Inc., and Gold Resource Corporation ("Gold Resource") in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement and plan of merger dated January 25, 2026, as amended May 15, 2026. Subject to obtaining all required approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all required closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 17, 2026.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based mining Company with two high-growth gold assets in Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the recently acquired San Francisco project located in the State of Sonora. The project is fully permitted for a rapid restart of mining operations and is comprised of two open pits together with heap leach processing facilities and associated infrastructure. It is a robust project with significant gold resources and strong upside in terms of optimized development and multiple, large-scale exploration targets.

In addition to the San Francisco gold project, the Company has a 100% interest in the producing Cerro Prieto heap leach gold mine located in the State of Sonora.

Goldgroup recently announced shareholder approval of a proposed business combination with Gold Resource Corporation, which holds a 100% interest in the producing Don David gold mine in Oaxaca, Mexico, as well as the Back Forty gold/silver development project in Michigan, USA. Subject to obtaining all required approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all required closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 17, 2026.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ralph Shearing"

Ralph Shearing, CEO

For more information:

+1 (604) 306-6867
410 - 1111 Melville St.
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6

www.goldgroupmining.com
ir@goldgroupmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release may be considered "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, as well as estimates and assumptions of management. These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated closing date of the Arrangement.

These forward-looking statements reflect Goldgroup's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to Goldgroup. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: receipt of all required regulatory approvals in connection with the Arrangement, including from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"); that the conditions precedent to the completion of the Arrangement, including but not limited to TSXV and regulatory approvals, might not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all; and the risk factors disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated May 29, 2026, Goldgroup's annual information form dated June 10, 2026 and other continuous disclosure materials available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Any and all of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Although Goldgroup believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information. Goldgroup expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as may be required by, and in accordance with, applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304122

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Goldgroup Mining GGA:CC tsxv:gga precious metals investing
GGA:CC
Goldgroup Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

Advancing a portfolio of producing, development-stage and restart-ready gold assets in Mexico

Advancing a portfolio of producing, development-stage and restart-ready gold assets in Mexico Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,900,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company, to purchase 3,900,000 shares (the "Shares") in the capital... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX:FVL,OTC:FGOVF, OTCQX:FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company has changed its name from "Freegold Ventures Limited" to "Freegold Limited" (the "Name Change"). The board of directors of the Company passed a... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, held on June 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") today provided an update on the development of the Company's 100% owned flagship Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") and Pine Cove mill and tailings facility ("Pine Cove" or the "Mill"),... Keep Reading...
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the ratio for the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding common shares without par value (each such share, a... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the ratio for the previously announced consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding common shares without par value (each such share, a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Goldgroup Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

Related News

graphite investing

CATL Buys Stake in CarbonScape to Scale Forestry-Based Battery Graphite

gold investing

OceanaGold Commits US$1.9 Billion to Extend Philippine Gold Mine to 2037

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Engages Explo-Logik to Advance Québec Exploration Programs

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: ATERRA Metals Gains 57 Percent

energy investing

Generation Announces $350,000 Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement

lithium investing

Fastmarkets 2026: 3 Themes Shaping Lithium's Next Chapter

graphite investing

Amy Bennett: Processing, Not Mining, is Graphite's Biggest Challenge