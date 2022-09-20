Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Expansion of high-grade gold mineralization at the Mazoa Hill Deposit laterally and to depth: Drill holes will step-out on existing high-grade intercepts.
  • Drill-test new exploration prospects: New targets will be drill tested to assess the expansion potential of the Marudi Mountain property.
  • Continued Exploration: Induced Polarization (IP) survey will be conducted on the Marudi Mountain property consisting of a minimum of 20-line km, over the Mazoa, Throne and July prospects. Trenching and field mapping will continue throughout the duration of the drill program.

-- (the " Company " or " Golden Shield ") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase III drilling at the Marudi Mountain property located in southwestern Guyana (the " Marudi Mountain Property "). Drill crews have been mobilized to site, and drilling is underway. Phase III of drilling will target the extension of mineralization at the Mazoa Hill Deposit and the drilling of new exploration targets.

CEO, Hilbert Shields stated, " The continued exploration of the Marudi Mountain Property is currently our priority. Golden Shield's Phase I and Phase II exploration programs confirmed and extended high-grade gold mineralization at the Mazoa Hill deposit. Since June field crews have been working hard to discover new targets, and we are excited by the results, especially at Throne and July ."

Overview of the Marudi Mountain Property with Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) 100m depth slice map as background. Phase III Drill targets are highlighted. (CNW Group/Golden Shield Resources)

Phase III Drilling

The primary objective of the 3000 m , phase III, program of drilling on the Marudi Mountain Property is to extend high-grade gold mineralization at depth and laterally at the Mazoa Hill deposit and test at least two undrilled targets; Throne and July. These new targets were identified by Golden Shield geologists and have been shown to have the same mineralized host lithology, Quartzite-Metachert ('QMC'), as the Mazoa Hill deposit. Prioritization of greenfield drill targets will be based on coincident anomalies in trenching, geophysics, and field exploration data.

Exploration

Field exploration, including trenching, mapping, sampling, and field traverses, will continue while drilling is ongoing at the Marudi Mountain Property. The Company will also be conducting an Induced Polarization (IP) survey. The IP survey aims to map gold-bearing sulfide mineralization on the Marudi Mountain property and will occur between the Mazoa Hill Deposit and the July and Throne prospects. This area has been established as a 1.9 km mineralized trend (see news release dated Sept. 12, 2022 ). The IP survey will be oriented in a NE-SW-direction, perpendicular to the apparent trend of the mineralized host rock. A total of 20-line km are set to be completed on the property.  The IP-survey will establish the geophysical signature at depth at Mazoa Hill and based on this, identify similar target areas.

Qualified Person

Leo Hathaway , P. Geo, Executive Chair of Golden Shield , and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are many more gold mines yet to be found in Guyana . The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek. Golden Shield continues to evaluate other gold opportunities in Guyana .

This news release includes certain "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects; and release of drilling results.

Forward looking statements and forward looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield , future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Golden Shield's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements or forward-looking information and Golden Shield has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities in Guyana ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Golden Shield Resources)

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c2674.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Golden Shield Resources IncGSRI:CNXCNSX:GSRIPrecious Metals Investing
GSRI:CNX
GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

  • 4m grading 7.77 g/t gold confirms high-grade depth extension at Mazoa Hill.
  • Two new areas of gold host rock QMC identified – both larger than Mazoa Hill.
  • Drilling starting mid-September to year end and trenching ongoing.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce assay results from the final four holes of the Company's eleven-hole 3,100 metre Phase Two drill program and recent trenching results at its flagship, 5,457-hectare Marudi Mountain gold project located in the Rupununi District of southwestern Guyana . The Phase Two drill program was designed to test the extension of mineralization at depth and laterally at the previously identified Mazoa Hill prospect.

MAZOA DRILL RESULTS

Drill holes MH-22-24, MH-22-25 and MH-22-26 were drilled to test the southern extension of Mazoa Hill Deposit. This area had seen limited historical drilling. Drillhole MH-22-27 was drilled to infill a previously undrilled panel in the northern part of the deposit. Detailed geological logging and interpretative work has shown that a high-grade mineralized envelope (the "Main Zone") within the Quartz Metachert ("QMC"), plunges shallowly to the south. The Main Zone is interpreted to be down dropped vertically to the south, by a steeply dipping fault (Figure 3). The next (third) phase of drilling will target the down-dropped extension of the Main Zone, as shown in Figure 3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Shield Closes C$6.3M Private Placement

Golden Shield Closes C$6.3M Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

(GSRI:CSE)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Shield Upsizes Private Placement

Golden Shield Upsizes Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

(GSRI:CSE)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Shield Amends Private Placement Terms

Golden Shield Amends Private Placement Terms

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Golden Shield Resources Corp. (CSE: GSRI) ( Frankfurt : 4LE0) (" Golden Shield " or the " Company ") announced today that it has amended the terms of its private placement previously announced on June 9, 2022 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals commences drilling on and expands the Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals commences drilling on and expands the Silver Hope Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its Silver Hope Property, in central B.C.

The planned 2,000m drill program will evaluate some of the high-priority, undrilled targets within the Equity East and Allin Zones. The Equity East and Allin Targets are combined geochemical, and geophysical anomalies strongly associated with the Goosly Intrusive Suite Complex (GIC). ( Click HERE to view the Silver Hope Property with the Equity East and Allin Zones and the Main Trend's Gaul Zone ). The former Equity Silver open-pit and underground mine is located on the western edge of the magnetic high anomaly which is interpreted as the GIC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Copper-Gold Project

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Copper-Gold Project

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 43-101 technical report (the " Technical Report ") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), on the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana, USA" and dated September 15, 2022, has been prepared for the Company by John F. Childs, Ph.D. and Registered Geologist, of Childs Geoscience Inc., who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Madison Mine | American Pacific Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the terms of an aggregate of 19,219,733 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see ALX news releases dated October 2, 2020 and October 20, 2020).

The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional year. Warrants issued in the first tranche of the Offering would be extended to October 2, 2023, and the Warrants issued in the second tranche of the Offering would be extended to October 20, 2023. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.10 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

High Priority Follow-Up Work Program Currently Underway at Smoke Mountain in the Central British Columbia Copper-Gold Belt

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has prioritized a follow-up campaign including soil grid extensions at newly identified target areas as well as prospecting and mapping of extensive newly acquired contiguous land positions in the belt. Given preliminary results from its summer work program at Smoke Mountain, VTEM and LiDAR airborne surveys for the newly staked ground have also been scheduled for completion in October 2022 .

GoldHaven CEO, Justin Canivet commented "Our exploration results at Smoke Mountain this summer have prompted a high priority follow-up field program . The objective of the campaign is to obtain geologically-based vectors to porphyry and epithermal targets on this highly prospective and exciting property . Lab results and airborne survey interpretation from our summer program are expected in the coming weeks and we look forward to further leveraging these data and adding shareholder value."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces August 2022 Production

GCM Mining Announces August 2022 Production

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 18,852 ounces of gold in August 2022, up from 17,377 ounces of gold in August last year. This brings the total gold production for the first eight months of 2022 to 139,952 ounces, up from 133,891 ounces in the first eight months last year. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of August 2022 was 212,450 ounces, up about 3% over 2021. The Company remains on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at the Company's 100% owned Gander North Property, with initial results now available from its reconnaissance exploration program. The project commenced in late June, with initial prospecting and till sampling. Preliminary efforts have identified numerous evidence for quartz veins, including subcrop and float. Surface samples collected to date have been submitted for assay; and initial results have returned values of up to 885 ppb gold from sub cropping quartz veins, up to 0.15% copper, and up to 26.8 gpt silver from quartz float. Several samples have returned anomalous tungsten, and further analysis is required to confirm the content. Initial results for gold are presented in figure 1. Multiple geophysical targets were identified over the project area earlier this year through review of publicly available datasets, and these will be the focus of ongoing reconnaissance. Detailed work, including systematic sampling and geological mapping will commence this fall to better define targets in advance of drilling. Work permit applications have been submitted for the drill program, and approval is pending

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×