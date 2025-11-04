Golden Ridge Resources Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Brazilian Mining Producer MM Group Ltda.

(TheNewswire)
November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Golden Ridge Resources LTD. (TSX-V: GLDN) (" Golden Ridge " or the " Company ") announces that it has terminated the previously announced share exchange agreement among the Company, MM Group Ltda. (" MMG ") Minas Mineracao Ltda. and certain members of MMG dated June 4, 2024 (as amended, the " Share Exchange Agreement ").
The Company is working with the TSX Venture Exchange to reinstate trading in its common shares and will provide further information concerning the anticipated resumption date in a subsequent news release.
About Golden Ridge
Golden Ridge is a TSXV listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Newfoundland . Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. The Company also own a 100% interest in the 1,550-hectare Williams gold property, that is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp's Queensway South Gold Property 1 in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
"Mike Blady"
Mike Blady
President and Chief Executive Officer
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Mike Blady, CEO and Director
T: 250-717.3151
W: www.goldenridgeresources.com
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's expectation that trading in its shares will resume and all other statements that are not historical in nature.
These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop its projects, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Golden Ridge may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Golden Ridge believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Golden Ridge disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.