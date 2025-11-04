Golden Ridge Resources Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Brazilian Mining Producer MM Group Ltda.

Golden Ridge Resources Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Brazilian Mining Producer MM Group Ltda.

(TheNewswire)

November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Golden Ridge Resources LTD. (TSX-V: GLDN) (" Golden Ridge " or the " Company ") announces that it has terminated the previously announced share exchange agreement among the Company, MM Group Ltda. (" MMG ") Minas Mineracao Ltda. and certain members of MMG dated June 4, 2024 (as amended, the " Share Exchange Agreement ").

The Company is working with the TSX Venture Exchange to reinstate trading in its common shares and will provide further information concerning the anticipated resumption date in a subsequent news release.

About Golden Ridge

Golden Ridge is a TSXV listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Newfoundland .  Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. The Company also own a 100% interest in the 1,550-hectare Williams gold property, that is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp's Queensway South Gold Property 1 in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Golden Ridge Resources LTD.

"Mike Blady"

Mike Blady

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Mike Blady, CEO and Director

T: 250-717.3151

W: www.goldenridgeresources.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's expectation that trading in its shares will resume and all other statements that are not historical in nature.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop its projects, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Golden Ridge may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Golden Ridge believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Golden Ridge disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Golden Ridge ResourcesTSXV:GLDN
GLDN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Golden Ridge Resources

Golden Ridge Resources

Gold and Silver Exploration in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle

Gold and Silver Exploration in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Related News

Energy Investing

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Gold Investing

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Battery Metals Investing

Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System

rare earth investing

Trump Admin Takes Equity Stake in US​$1.4 Billion Rare Earth Partnership

Rare Earths Outlook