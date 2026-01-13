Golden Arrow Announces Corporate Update

Golden Arrow Announces Corporate Update

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG,OTC:GARWF) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. ("Maximus"), to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Pursuant to an investor relations agreement entered into between Maximus and the Company dated January 1, 2026, Maximus has been engaged for a term of one year (subject to renewal) at an annual fee of $125,000, payable on a monthly basis. Maximus will offer a variety of services to the Company, including assisting with corporate communications, broker presentations, attending trade shows, and marketing, advertising and investor relations programs.

Maximus is based in Vancouver and is at arm's length to the Company. Principals of Maximus currently own 294,000 common shares of the Company and the right to acquire 600,000 common shares pursuant to the Company's stock option plan as of the date hereof and may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Maximus's appointment as an investor relations consultant to the Company is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring its flagship property, the advanced San Pietro IOCG project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes nearly 125,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@goldenarrowresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280148

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Golden Arrow ResourcesGRG:CCTSXV:GRG
GRG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources

Delivering Value with a Track Record of Discovery

Delivering Value with a Track Record of Discovery Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Corporate Update