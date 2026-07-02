Gold Reserve Begins Deploying Venezuela Earthquake Relief Funds, Urges Business Community to Join the Effort

Gold Reserve Ltd. ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRZ, BSX: GRZ.BH, OTCQX: GDRZF) today announced that it has begun deploying funds from its previously announced US$1 million earthquake relief commitment to three organizations with established and complementary operational capacity in Venezuela: Samaritan's Purse, Catholic Relief Services and World Vision.
These organizations were identified in coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Caracas and U.S. Department of State. Samaritan's Purse has deployed a field hospital and is conducting daily medical airlifts near the epicenter in La Guaira; Catholic Relief Services is providing technical support to its longtime local partner, Caritas Venezuela, on water, sanitation, food and emergency shelter; and World Vision, which has an existing in-country presence, is focused on clean water access and mental health services for displaced families.
"These organizations are already on the ground and delivering the urgent, hands-on relief this moment demands," said Paul Rivett, Vice Chair of Gold Reserve. "We are grateful for the close coordination with the U.S. Embassy and Department of State in identifying partners with the reach and track record to get help where it is needed most, quickly. We hope this contribution encourages other businesses with ties to Venezuela, and the broader international business community, to join us. Every commitment, made quickly, helps deliver relief to the people who need it most."
Gold Reserve welcomes contributions from shareholders, directors, employees, business partners and members of the public who wish to support this effort, and invites interested parties to contact the Company at investorrelations@goldreserve.bm .
About Gold Reserve
Gold Reserve is a primarily US-owned mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-quality mineral assets with the objective of creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GRZ), the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX: GRZ.BH), and trades in the United States on the OTCQX (OTCQX: GDRZF).
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Gold Reserve's donation of US$1 million for earthquake recovery efforts in Venezuela; the timing and manner of distribution of such funds; the anticipated benefits of the donation to affected communities and the expected impact on the relief efforts.
We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause the actual events, outcomes or results of Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: changes in conditions affecting relief and recovery efforts following the earthquakes in Venezuela; delays or challenges in coordinating donations to affected communities; legal, regulatory, sanctions-related, or compliance considerations; changes in governmental policies and political or economic instability. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702811369/en/
For further information regarding Gold Reserve Ltd., visit https://www.goldreserve.bm or contact:
Dave Onzay
Email: investorrelations@goldreserve.bm
Phone: +1 (441) 295-4653