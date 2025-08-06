(TheNewswire)
Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Gold Project Acquisition, Placement and MD appointment
Corazon Mining Ltd. presents a distinctive investment case, enhanced by their shift towards high-grade base and precious metals. Spotlighting the MacBride Project reflects Corazon’s growing demand for copper, zinc and gold, while concurrently maintaining the Lynn Lake project as a significant, strategic nickel asset for the future.
Corazon Mining Ltd. (ASX:CZN) is an Australian junior exploration company focused on unlocking value in high-quality copper, zinc, gold and nickel projects in Canada and Australia.
While nickel remains a critical battery metal, Corazon sees the immediate opportunity in the broader base and precious metals sector and is concentrating its resources on the newly acquired MacBride base and precious metals project located in the Lynn Lake District in Manitoba, Canada.
The market for critical minerals is evolving, with investors looking for high-value projects in secure, first world regions. Corazon is strategically placed to capitalize on rising demand for battery and base metals, as global supply chains seek to secure stable sources of copper, zinc and nickel. With significant exploration potential, high-quality assets and a strong management team, Corazon is positioned to deliver shareholder value through discovery and project development.
Corazon’s newest acquisition, the MacBride project is the company’s primary focus due to its high-grade, near-surface mineralisation. The project holds drill-defined, high-grade copper-zinc-gold deposits, with multiple geophysical anomalies that indicate significant exploration upside.
Lynn Lake continues to stand as a valuable nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project, offering strategic, long-term benefits.
The MacBride Project is an exciting exploration play. The outcropping high-grade MacBride massive sulphide deposit is on trend from multiple priority un-tested conductive bodies.
Corazon is committed to advancing the MacBride project and solidifying its position as a leading high-grade base and precious metals exploration company. Corazon’s forward-looking plans include:
Brett Smith has been with Corazon since 2011, bringing over 35 years of experience in exploration and corporate management. He has a robust track record in advancing mining projects from exploration through to development.
Appointed in September 2023, Kristie Young is a mining engineer with extensive experience in project evaluation, business development and corporate governance. She has held various leadership roles across the mining sector.
Serving on the board since 2017, Dr. Mark Yumin Qiu has been instrumental in project generation and corporate transactions, including the $2.5 billion sale of Sino Gold to Eldorado Gold.
Appointed in September 2023, Andrew Strickland brings experience in project development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships within the mining industry.
Robert Orr manages Corazon's financial operations and corporate governance, ensuring compliance and effective financial management.
Base and precious metals development in the historic Lynn Lake mining district of Manitoba, Canada.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 5, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 22, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption (" LIFE ") private placement of 17,687,714 units, of the max offering, 18,187,725 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of ~C$619,070, of the max offering, C$636,570 (the " Offering "). The Company anticipates closing of final tranche in short order.
A non-brokered "best-efforts basis" LIFE financing of up to 18,187,725 units (the " LIFE Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to $635,570 for units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.035 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date (as defined herein), which securities shall be offered pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ").
The Company paid an aggregate ~C$$43,335 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 1,238,139 compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") in connection with the Offering. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.035 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.
Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital .
"We are very pleased to have closed the first tranche of the LIFE Offering successfully and appreciate the continued support from both new and existing shareholders. Notably, we received lead orders totaling approximately $450,000, a strong endorsement from a strategic investor who share our long-term vision.
With the majority of our results from our 2025 exploration program still outstanding, we look forward to communicating results as they are received and reporting back shortly on our due diligence site visit to the Melba Project." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO, and Director of Heritage Mining Ltd.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA President, CEO and Director Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.
Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry.
risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its upcoming exploration program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").
The Theory Project borders Thesis Gold's Ranch Project to the north and is located within 10 km to the northwest of Sun Summit's JD Project. Sun Summit signed an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to earn up to a 100% interest in 10,000 hectares of mineral claims in the highly prospective Toodoggone Mining District, British Columbia (for additional details, refer to the news release of the Company dated March 17, 2025).
"It is exciting to embark on our first exploration season at the Theory Project. In recent days we have had a chance to visit potential targets of interest on the Theory Project and we look forward to beginning the initial work towards defining drill targets," said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "The Theory Project is very close to our flagship JD Project and we expect to benefit from the growing enthusiasm around the work being completed in the Toodoggone region by Sun Summit as well as other exploration activities on neighbouring properties in the district."
Theory Project Exploration Program
The primary exploration goals at the Theory Project are to identify future drill targets through the continued compilation of historical results, project-wide remote sensing data acquisition followed by a field program consisting of prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling.
As per the Option Agreement the work program will be managed by TerraLogic under the supervision of Eagle Plains as operator, and will include:
Timeline: Exploration activities are anticipated to begin in late August and continue into September.
Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the Theory Project and JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis, TDG and Centerra's corporate websites.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/261109_aa8ac4b424eddac7_001full.jpg
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure and Disclaimer
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Community Engagement
Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.
About the Theory Project
The Theory Project comprises 23 mineral claims covering 9,676 hectares. The project is located in north-central B.C. within the Toodoggone Mining District, and is in close proximity with Sun Summit's JD Project. The project area shares similar geology to the JD Project and Thesis Gold's Ranch-Lawyers Projects. The project is helicopter-accessible and recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold has brought road access to within 8 kilometres of the southern boundary of the Theory Project.
Geology in the Theory region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics (Toodoggone Formation, same host rock as the JD Project) which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the B.C. Geological Survey as the 'red-line', is observed throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone regions to have a high spatial correlation to many known mineral deposits. The majority of the property encompasses this highly prospective contact.
About the JD Project
The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resources' AuRORA project, Centerra Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.
The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.
The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.
About Sun Summit
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.
Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.
Link to Figures
Figure 1: https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2025/06/SMN_JD_Plans_20250618_Fig-1.jpg
On behalf of the board of directors,
Niel Marotta
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sunsummitminerals.com
For further information, contact:
Matthew Benedetto, Simone Capital
mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca
Tel. 416-817-1226
Forward-Looking Information
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261109
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 7 th .
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER HERE
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
"Now in its seventh year, the OTCQB Venture Investor Conference has become the go-to platform for innovative early-stage companies to connect directly with investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "It offers a unique window into the momentum and vision driving the next generation of public companies."
August 7 th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Sparc AI Inc.
|(OTCQB: SPAIF | CSE: SPAI)
|10:00 AM ET
|Surge Copper. Corp
|(OTCQB: SRGXF | TSXV: SURG)
|10:30 AM ET
|ReGen III Corp.
|(OTCQB: ISRJF | TSXV: GIII)
|11:00 AM ET
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF)
|11:30 AM ET
|Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.
|(OTCQB: NMHI)
|12:00 PM ET
|Zero Candida Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: ZCTFF | TSXV: ZCT)
|12:30 PM ET
|Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.
|(OTCQB: OTLC)
|1:00 PM ET
|Telo Genomics Corp.
|(OTCQB: TDSGF | TSXV: TELO)
|1:30 PM ET
|Zomedica Corp.
|(OTCQB: ZOMDF)
|2:00 PM ET
|Metaguest.AI Incorporated
|(OTCQB: MGSTF | CSE: METG)
|2:30 PM ET
|Waste Energy Corp.
|(OTCQB: WAST)
|3:00 PM ET
|CleanGo Innovations Inc.
|(OTCQB: CLGOF | CSE: CGII)
|3:30 PM ET
|Sekur Private Data Ltd.
|(OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)
|4:00 PM ET
|CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.
|(OTCQB: CYBHF | TSXV: CYBE)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
