Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Mako Gold Logo

Gogbala Extensional Drilling Delivers Further High-Grade Gold At Napié

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gogbala drilling returned multiple high-grade intercepts, including 1m at 30.89g/t Au intersected from an emerging zone 2km north of the priority Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area
  • Results are from extensional drilling and will increase the size of the upcoming maiden MRE
  • Several holes host multiple gold mineralised intersects including NARC609 which hosts a cumulative 24m of significant mineralisation
  • 25 RC holes received with 18 holes intersecting significant mineralisation. Highlights include:
    • NARC619: 1m at 30.89g/t Au from 46m
    • NARC623: 15m at 1.17g/t Au from 109m; including 5m at 2.15g/t Au from 110m
    • NARC610: 5m at 4.61g/t Au from 158m; including 1m at 15.71g/t Au from 162m
    • NARC608: 6m at 1.41g/t Au from 17m; including 2m at 3.10g/t Au from 17m; and
      • 5m at 2.64g/t Au from 73m
    • NARC598: 3m at 3.62g/t Au from 18m; including 1m at 6.69g/t Au from 19m; and
      • 7m at 1.80g/t Au from 27m; including 1m at 5.69g/t Au from 30m; and
      • 4m at 1.18g/t Au from 109m
    • NARC609: 4m at 2.66g/t Au from 34m; including 1m at 5.94g/t Au from 35m; and
      • 4m at 1.48g/t Au from 72m; and
      • 16m at 0.83g/t Au from 93m; including 4m at 1.61 from 94m
    • NARC620: 6m at 1.26g/t Au from 97m
    • NARC611: 3m at 2.32g/t Au from 64m
    • NARC617: 6m at 1.08g/t Au from 23m
  • RC drilling is ongoing at Gogbala and a DD rig is expected to arrive within a week to drill deeper holes with the aim of increasing the resource at depth

Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

“We are pleased with the ongoing results from our extensional drilling at the Gogbala Prospect. Having 18 of 25holesreturnsignificantgoldresultsindicateshowwidelymineralisedtheGogbalaProspectis.Theseresults will add ounces to the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled forQ2-CY22.

In addition to the positive results returned from the 2km-long high-priority maiden MRE zone, further promising intersects were returned outside that zone, which highlights the blue sky that remains at Gogbala and the whole Napié permit. Extensional drilling is ongoing at Gogbala in order to maximize the size of the upcoming MRE. We look forward to providing further results as assays are received.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Mako Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mkggold explorationgold mininggold stocksmako goldGold Investing
MKG:AU
The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company’s Broken Hill project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

Keep reading...Show less
Man holds red domino upright.

First Nation Calls for Halt to Yukon Mining Activities After Eagle Incident

The Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation is demanding an immediate cessation of all mining operations on its traditional lands in Yukon after a landslide at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle mine last week.

In a statement released on Wednesday (July 3), the First Nation called for an independent investigation and review of the incident, labeling it "the region's most recent and potentially catastrophic mining failure."

Chief Dawna Hope emphasized the need for sustainable development and responsible mining practices, highlighting the priority of protecting the integrity of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun's lands, people and ecosystems.

Keep reading...Show less

Prospector Announces Closing of Strategic Equity Investment by B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold"). Pursuant to the transaction (see news release dated June 28, 2024) B2Gold subscribed for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,331.36 (the "Offering").

The Shares represent a total position of approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold

Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires

All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the status of planned drilling at the Company’s Remorse Target. TEM has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target and has completed preparations. TEM expects to commence drilling in mid July 2024 (weather permitting) as Earthworks has been delayed due to inaccessibility as a result of heavy rainfall and partial flooding of the area.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 second quarter results on August 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 , starting at 8:00 am ET ( 5:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Related News

Lithium Investing

Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Form Joint Venture for Legacy Lithium Project in Québec

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

lithium investing

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

uranium investing

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Auric to Bank $3M Cash this Quarter. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes to Start in 3 Weeks.

Lithium Investing

Gradiant's Water-focused Vision for DLE and Tailings Management

×