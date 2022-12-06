GamingInvesting News

Dubbed Winter Wanderlands, the new set will be the first of its kind and will feature something special for everyone — from dedicated collectors and lore hounds to hardcore PvP enthusiasts

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive trading card game, has announced its plans to launch the first seasonal-themed card set in the game's history, comprising new unique assets and cosmetics in the spirit of upcoming holiday season.

Immutable Games Studio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable Games Studio)

"The new set will be a truly special edition, and we wholeheartedly invite the Gods Unchained community to join us as this festive story unfolds, and bear witness to this unique narrative that — for the first-time ever — places the champions in a different world outside of Eucos," said Gods Unchained executive producer Daniel Paez .

Winter Wanderlands is the first seasonal themed mini-set developed for Gods Unchained. The set will include 20 festive-themed cards. Additionally, Winter Wanderlands will feature a number of time-limited exclusive collectibles for players to personalize their in-game experience.

For lore enthusiasts, the mini-set will also offer a standalone festive story focused around the Goddess of Deception, Ludia, and Orfeo, her Champion in Gods Unchained's world — that will take players on a journey to the eponymous Winter Wanderlands.

Thanks to its uniqueness, the set will offer something interesting to everyone. Dedicated collectors will be able to hunt down new limited edition cards unique to this season while hardcore players will find new ways to complement their battle strategies by expanding their card roster. Even the six legendary champions themselves — Lysander, Neferu, Pallas, Orfeo, Selena, and Valka — will embrace the festive spirit with unique festive-themed cards of their own.

Alongside the new celebratory card set, Immutable will also kick off a series of Collaborative Community Events. The inaugural event, dubbed "Unlocking The Candy Chain," will see players working together towards a common goal, allowing allegiances towards specific domains to take center stage, demonstrated by seeing which chain link unlocks first. Once all links of the Candy Chain are broken, all participating players will also receive a copy of an exclusive card called "Unexpected Gift" that can't be obtained in any other way.

Similarly, the developers will also hold a special lore-focused event in the Gods Unchained Discord channel, inviting players to take a deep dive into the game's story and may find themselves rewarded with a gift for participating. Follow @godsunchained on Twitter and Discord to find out more!

Winter Wanderlands card packs will be launched on December 14 and will be available for purchases until January 11, 2023 . As with all other assets in Gods Unchained, players will have full ownership of their newly acquired themed cards that can be freely traded or exchanged later.

About Gods Unchained:

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay , former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena, Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games Studio:

Immutable Games Studio is the global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Having pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained and currently building multiplayer mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Immutable Games Studio is part of The Immutable Group, advancing the next generation of web3 gaming, and is on a mission to make asset ownership and commerce in digital worlds real - through the power of immutable NFTs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gods-unchained-reveals-first-unique-seasonal-themed-card-set-301696305.html

SOURCE Immutable Games Studio

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the San Diego Area

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program transformed from online livestreams to a three-part series of in-person events to give back locally this fall.

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios

Ubisoft has selected the first five projects to receive funding from Ubisoft RADAR. Announced last June, this investment fund is dedicated to finding, financing, and promoting games created by indie studios in Quebec . A total of $1.45 million in funding, in addition to mentoring from internal experts and external partners, will be awarded to five studios for the selected projects. The funds are intended to assist with the start-up, development, and marketing of their video games.

Ubisoft Announces the Projects Funded by Its New RADAR Investment Fund for Indie Studios (CNW Group/Ubisoft Montréal)

The following projects were selected for the first round:

  1. TimeMelters by AutoExec Games
  2. King of the Hat by Hat Games
  3. Projet Revolution by Studio Imugi
  4. This Bed We Made by Lowbirth Games
  5. Two Falls by Unreliable Narrators Games

"Ubisoft RADAR allows independent video game studios in Quebec to obtain venture capital while reserving full intellectual property rights over their work. We are very proud to encourage creativity in the industry and help our ecosystem thrive," said Olivier Delisle , Entrepreneur Accelerator Director at Ubisoft.

All revenues generated by the fund will be reinvested in the program until 2030 so that other indie studios can also benefit from financial assistance. A second round of funding will be announced in the spring of 2023. More information on the fund can be found on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

This initiative rounds out the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs in Quebec . Learn more here .

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.129 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft Montréal

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c4089.html

GAMER ADVANTAGE NOW AVAILABLE AT BEST BUY

Engineered By Gamers For Gamers, Premium Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Debut In Select Best Buy Stores

Gamer Advantage announces today its availability at select Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com. As the first and only gaming eyewear brand with clinical proof of positive impacts on quality of sleep and cognition, the high tech, literally game-changing glasses are now available at more than 850 stores giving customers an easy, in-person buying experience right in time for the holiday season.

Video game handset.

Web3 Card Game The Lost Glitches Launches Exclusively on ImmutableX

Following backing from the German Government's $72 million German Bundestag Gaming Fund

Immutable the leading web3 gaming company and Honig Studios a game developer known for highly acclaimed titles such as El Hijo - A Wild West Tale, have today announced that upcoming web3-native trading card game (TCG) The Lost Glitches is launching exclusively on ImmutableX.

Air Force Veteran Game Inventor Hopes "Synco" Will Bring People Together

In a world of divisiveness, Dayton, Ohio Air Force Veteran Wayne Mathieu has created a card game that he hopes will bring people together. Evolving from a family card game experiment more than a decade ago, his game, called "Synco," is what Mathieu calls, "a game of common ground."

Unlike trivia or board games, Synco does not exploit the differences among players, such as, who is smarter or a better strategist. Instead, it focuses on the commonality between people.

ZEBEDEE and MoonPay Bring Credit Card Top Ups to Bitcoin Gaming in Over 100 Countries

Gaming-focused FinTech and leading web3 infrastructure provider partner to expand payments methods in the ZEBEDEE app

ZEBEDEE the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and MoonPay the leading web3 infrastructure provider, today announced an expanded integration of MoonPay's services in the ZEBEDEE app, allowing gamers in over 100 countries to easily top up their Bitcoin balances with a debit or credit card from within the ZEBEDEE app, eliminating the need to leave the app and connect with an exchange.

