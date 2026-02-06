Goat Industries To Showcase Betsource-Enhanced BKFC App Experience During Knucklemania VI

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 6, 2026 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that BETSource will support the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ("BKFC") mobile app ecosystem ahead of KnuckleMania VI, BKFC's most anticipated event to date. It will mark the first major event at which the BKFC App implements BETSource's technology to enhance fan and user experience through improved in-app engagement and attribution capabilities.
KnuckleMania VI, to be held at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 7, 2026, is expected to be the largest BKFC fight night to date, reflecting the continued growth of the promotion's live event demand, audience engagement, and digital reach. Founded in Philadelphia, BKFC's return to the city for KnuckleMania VI highlights the organization's evolution from its early roots to hosting large-scale, sold-out events as it continues to expand globally. The event provides a high-visibility environment to demonstrate the enhanced BKFC App experience as fans interact with event-related content before, during, and after the fight night.
BKFC's digital distribution continues to scale across a growing mix of broadcast and streaming channels, now including Ballys Sports & Stadium, SportsGrid, and the BKFC YouTube and Fubo Sports Channel. This broader distribution footprint reinforces the importance of the BKFC App ecosystem as a central hub for fan engagement, content interaction, and measurable attribution around major live events.
BETSource, which is operated through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Source Gaming Company, will be testing through BKFC+ Beta in both iOS and Android a new user experience designed to foster deeper in-app interaction, and improve engagement.
"KnuckleMania VI represents a meaningful opportunity to showcase BETSource's technology within a rapidly growing sports media ecosystem," said Kevin Cornish, Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "As BKFC continues to scale its audience and live event footprint, the mobile app has become an increasingly important engagement channel. We believe BETSource's capabilities are well positioned to support an enhanced fan experience while providing measurable insights that align with BKFC's broader digital and monetization objectives."
BKFC has continued to expand its presence through increased live attendance, growing media distribution, and a highly engaged global fan base and the BKFC App is a central platform for fan interaction, particularly during major events such as KnuckleMania VI, where digital engagement is expected to peak.
GOAT believes that real-world activations tied to large, sold-out live events provide valuable validation for the commercial relevance of BETSource's platform and support the Company's broader strategy of investing in scalable digital media and technology assets.
ABOUT BETSOURCE
BETSource is a sports media and technology platform operated by Source Gaming Company that combines access to sports content with retail media and sports wagering technology to unlock monetization opportunities through personalized guest engagement across retail and digital environments. BETSource's platform synchronizes and integrates sportsbook and interactive applications and includes contextual advertising features to support monetization in live and on-demand video.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The Company's goal is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/ and the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Kevin Cornish
|
Head Office
|
15th Floor, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3
|
Telephone
|
1-204-801-3613
|
Website
|
|
info@goatindustries.co
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, the following statements are forward-looking statements: (i) statements respecting Knucklemania VI and the growth of interest in BKFC and online engagement therewith; (ii) statements respecting integration of BETsource into the BKFC app and BKFC+; and (iii) GOAT's belief that real-world activations tied to large, sold-out live events provide valuable validation for the commercial relevance of BETSource's platform and support the Company's broader strategy of investing in scalable digital media and technology assets. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, among other things, that (i) that BETsource will not be successfully integrated into the BKFC app; and (ii) that Source Gaming Company and the Company will not benefit from the BKFC engagement as expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the further development and commercialization of the BETSource product and software suite, commercial relationships of BETSource, the future rollout of the BETsource technology and other factors that may impact the business of GOAT and Source Gaming Company on a go-forward basis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
