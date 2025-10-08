GOAT Industries Announces OTCQB Uplist

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. ( the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the " OTCQB "), operated by the OTC Markets Group, effective as of market open on October 9, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB and "GOAT" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ").
The uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market marks a significant milestone in GOAT's capital markets strategy and underscores the Company's commitment to transparency, governance, and growth. This achievement enhances GOAT's visibility and credibility through compliance with U.S. securities regulations and ongoing disclosure obligations, while improving liquidity and accessibility for U.S. investors by expanding market depth and trading volume. The OTCQB, recognized as a premier venture market for early-stage and developing companies that meet stringent financial reporting and governance standards, provides GOAT with a platform that promotes greater transparency, stronger corporate governance, and the ability to attract both institutional and retail investors across North America. Collectively, these benefits reinforce GOAT's long-term growth objectives as the Company continues to build shareholder value and strengthen its presence in North American capital markets.
" Achieving OTCQB status is a significant milestone for GOAT ," said Kevin Cornish, Interim CEO. " This uplisting reflects our commitment to transparency, governance, and growth. We believe trading on the OTCQB will improve market visibility, enhance liquidity, and provide broader access to U.S. investors as we continue to execute on our business strategy. "
Existing shareholders are not required to take any action. GOAT Industries will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol "GOAT" and remains subject to all applicable CSE and Canadian securities regulations.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Interim Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish
Head Office Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5
Telephone 1-604-683-6498
Website www.goatindustries.co
Email info@goatindustries.co
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, the potential benefits of such uplisting, the Company's business objectives, growth strategies, market visibility, liquidity, and future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, risks relating to the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the OTCQB and CSE listing requirements, market conditions, investor interest, and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
