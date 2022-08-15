Cleantech Investing News

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that GMG and OzKem Pty Ltd ("OzKem") have signed a binding agreement for GMG to acquire the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem's THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. Following the completion of the agreement GMG will own the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and GMG will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

Under a binding detailed agreement, GMG and OzKem have agreed to the following terms:

  • Transfer THERMAL-XR® manufacturing intellectual property from OzKem to GMG to enable GMG to manufacture the products with GMG graphene going forward;
  • Transfer the THERMAL-XR® branding ownership from OzKem to GMG;
  • GMG to buy exclusively from OzKem the base coating at agreed prices for a fixed period of five years. OzKem agrees not to develop graphene-based coatings for the same fixed period; and
  • GMG to pay to OzKem an initial AU$1 million cash and a subsequent AU$1 million in ordinary shares in the Company, conditional on a successful commercial batch blend of the THERMAL XR® product completed by GMG.

OzKem's Managing Director, Terry Kobler, commented "OzKem has been working with GMG since 2018. It was obvious to OzKem that the quality of graphene supplied by GMG could make a positive impact in our development of a conductive coating to restore lost efficiency in air conditioning units. Since those early days, our partnership has grown significantly. It is a natural development in the business for GMG to take over the THERMAL XR® business and work to develop the potential of this technology."

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are excited with this next stage of the commercial maturation of THERMAL-XR® products. Together, with the partnerships already established, this is another important step towards GMG's goal to become a major global supplier of energy saving products as well as G+AI Batteries as we continue to de-risk the commercial scale up of these technologies."

About OzKem Pty Ltd

OzKem is a world leading coating technology company focused on the protection of heat exchange coils. OzKem formulates, develops and supplies world leading coating technology for the protection and maintenance of heat exchange coils. OzKem's main goal is to provide long term corrosion and biofouling protection which will deliver long term energy efficiency. The corner stone of the OzKem business philosophy is technical support. Helping customers not only with their specific issues related to corrosion protection but also more broadly with heat exchange manufacturing processes and system efficiency.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding timing, completion and the final terms and conditions of binding agreements entered into between OzKem and the Company; the impact, effects and capabilities of GMG and its products; GMG's ability to produce its products and the benefits arising from such products; GMG's plans and business strategies; the successful completion of a commercial batch blend of the THERMAL XR® product completed by GMG; the production process and raw inputs used therein; the commercial progress and technical characteristics of certain products; performance regarding to certain residential and industrial applications; and the commercial maturation of THERMAL-XR® products.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the deployment of the Company's resources; that the results and impacts arising from the binding agreement between GMG and OzKem will differ from the Company's expectations or be realized at all; changes to regional and global market trends; that the Company will be unable to develop and produce certain products and technologies; that commercial progress, technical characteristics and benefits will not be consistent with management's expectations; and that GMG will not be able to successfully complete a batch blend of the THERMAL XR® products In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete the binding agreement with OzKem and that benefits and impacts arising from binding agreements between the Company and OzKem will be consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to research, develop and test its products, including THERMAL XR®, within anticipated timelines; and market demand for the Company's products.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133833

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing GroupTSXV:GMGEmerging Tech Investing
GMG:CA
GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederick Kotzee as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 25th, 2022. Mr. Kotzee joins GMG as an experienced CFO having worked with a number of resource and industrial related companies in Australia and South Africa. Mr. Kotzee will be a member of GMG's leadership team reporting to and working closely with CEO, Craig Nicol.

Mr. Kotzee is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public markets company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Mr. Kotzee has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Mr. Kotzee was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Changes to Board of Directors

GMG Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr Emma FitzGerald will join the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective July 1, 2022. GMG also announces that current Director Robbert de Weijer will leave the Board and the Company effective July 15, 2022.

Emma FitzGerald has 25+ years of leadership experience with global businesses in the Water and Energy Sectors. Most recently she was CEO of Puma Energy focused on delivering affordable and sustainable energy solutions to emerging markets in Africa, Central America and Asia. Prior to this she ran gas, water and waste networks for National Grid and Severn Trent in the UK. She also spent many years running Downstream Retail, Lubricants and LPG businesses for Shell plc. around the world. Over the last ten years she has served on the boards of publicly listed, privately owned and not for profit organizations in both Executive and Non Executive Director capacities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Commissions G+AI Pouch Cell Equipment and Manufactures the First Pouch Cell Format Batteries

GMG Commissions G+AI Pouch Cell Equipment and Manufactures the First Pouch Cell Format Batteries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commissioned its graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries") in pouch cell format and that the first G+Al battery pouch cells have been manufactured. With the addition of the pouch cell equipment to the existing pilot production and testing plant ("Battery Pilot Plant"), GMG now has operationalised the Battery Development Centre ("BDC") to enable the productization of this technology for a wide variety of applications.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "The commissioning of our pouch cell manufacturing equipment is another important milestone for GMG. It allows us to capitalise on the experience already gained with coin cell development and testing to open the avenues for our technology to a much broader application base. Much of the interest from prospective customers lies in our ability to productize the pouch cell, which can be found in a large range of end products ranging from personal and industrial appliances to grid batteries and EVs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Technical Advisory Committee, Leadership Team Additions, and CFO Change

GMG Technical Advisory Committee, Leadership Team Additions, and CFO Change

 Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership team and Technical Advisory Committee which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

Additionally, the Company announces that after nearly six years with GMG, Chris Ohlrich, CFO and Director has decided to leave the Company for personal reasons, since relocating to Melbourne with his family. The current Financial Controller for the Company, Deborah Appleton, will act as the interim CFO until the Company completes a comprehensive executive search for his replacement which is being carried out by executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graphene Manufacturing Group

GMG and Rio Tinto to Explore the Use and Development of GMG's Energy Saving Products and Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto Group ("Rio Tinto") have signed a non-binding agreement to collaborate on energy saving and storage solutions. Together, GMG and Rio Tinto will explore the use of energy saving products in Rio Tinto's operations, explore working together to support GMG's development of Graphene Aluminium-Ion ("G+Al") batteries, and collaborate on mining and other industrial applications.

Under a non-binding term sheet, GMG and Rio Tinto will:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Announces Increase in Assets and Revenues in Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed its financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in concert with AFCP's consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the second quarter and first half 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AFCP's website at www.fuelcellpower.com .

"AFCP is diversifying its investments into more immediate revenue generating investments such as its CHP assets, and improving its ability to bring its fuel cells to market, quicker," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "Investors want a more de-risked investment platform, and we're on our way to delivering."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV to Host Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 16, 2022

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15 th and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI .

Conference Call/Webcast Information

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×