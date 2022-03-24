GamingInvesting News

Through AWS for Games, Globant will help developers meet the modern gamer's demands by boosting the efficiency, productivity, speed, and intelligence of their building process Globant a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to launch AWS for Games, the new service offering launched today which enables ...

Through AWS for Games, Globant will help developers meet the modern gamer's demands by boosting the efficiency, productivity, speed, and intelligence of their building process

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch AWS for Games, the new service offering launched today which enables developers to easily leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to build smarter, more immersive, and engaging games. Through AWS for Games, Globant will help its roster of leading customers in the gaming industry to incorporate and benefit from AWS solutions and, in turn, more easily meet the modern gamer's demands for fast, seamless playing experiences.

Globant

"As gaming continues to grow in popularity and become more sophisticated, game developers and designers need to constantly find new and better ways to implement the most cutting-edge technologies in order to stay competitive," said Paxton LaZar, Managing Director at Globant's Gaming Studio. "The experts in Globant's Gaming Studio leverage AWS for Games to enable our customers to fearlessly innovate as well as strengthen the agility, speed, and reliability of their games, in turn enhancing the player experience."

"As a company founded with the ambitious goal of creating a music metaverse ecosystem, PIXELYNX developers spend every day finding new, innovative ways to implement the latest emerging technologies – from blockchain to NFTs – into our gaming platform," said Inder Phull , Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at PIXELYNX . "Globant's assistance providing state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, complete with security and automation powered by AWS's seamless technology stack, allows our team to maximize the time they spend on our ultimate goal: creating the best possible experience for artists and music fans."

"Globant is a trusted collaborator of AWS Game Tech. Both companies are committed to empowering game developers to build amazing, successful, and fun games," said Rob Schoeppe , Head, Game Tech Solutions/BD at AWS Game Tech. "As more games offer live services and connected experiences in their games, developers need a diverse set of solutions to use. Having Globant as a strategic collaborator on AWS for Games allows developers to focus on creating fun player experiences."

For more information about the Globant Gaming Studio, visit www.globant.com/studio/gaming . For more information about AWS for Games, visit www.aws.amazon.com/gametech .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in Customer Experience Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .
  • We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-joins-aws-to-launch-aws-for-games-service-offering-301510454.html

SOURCE Globant

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FANDUEL GROUP AND GAME TACO ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP, LAUNCH NEW GAME PLATFORM FOR IOS

FanDuel Faceoff New Casual Games Experience Available Today

Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced the launch of FanDuel Faceoff a casual game experience in partnership with Game Taco, the nation's premier skill-based game platform company. FanDuel Faceoff will offer customers the opportunity to play casual games against one another for fun and the chance to win cash and other prizes . At launch, FanDuel Faceoff will be available in 32 states in the U.S.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HPIL UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS

- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to provide further progress on several key business items discussed during the HPIL Quarterly Conference Call on February 24th .

Filings: HPIL Holding is continuing to make progress on our Filings updates leveraging expert support from SRCO (Accounting), Meraki (Disclosures), and our Attorney. The hurdles have been the past convertible notes and the shortage of documents and we have aggressively been working on this and expect the updates will be uploaded promptly and upon completion we fully expect to be compliant after these submissions and the review process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XYZZY's Realms of Ethernity Heading to San Francisco

The biggest next generation play-to-earn MMORPG experience to come out of Dubai will be unveiled at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month, promising the gaming community a never-before-seen experience.

Realms of Ethernity (RoE), by Miami -based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, is an on-chain, open world AAA-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed games that are play-to-earn, so developers and the gamers can build, own and monetize the entire gaming experience. It wowed gamers and investors alike after its recent unveiling at Austin's SXSW conference earlier this month.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted By M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

5:00 p.m. EDT.

Johnson will be presenting during the panel entitled "iGaming & Sports Betting - Market Expansion Opportunities", which will take place from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Technologies to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest, March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), announced today that company CEO Aaron Speach will present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, this event will be held March 28–30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ExitLag and Gamers Club Announce North American Tournaments with $9,000 Prize Pool

Tournaments will take place throughout the next 24 weeks and are open to all players

ExitLag and Gamers Club have come together to announce a series of Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments that will take place across the North American region. Knowing that it is a necessity to strengthen the North American community through tournaments, ExitLag and Gamers Club created a series of 1v1 format tournaments with a prize pool of $9,000 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×