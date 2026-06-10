Global Compliance Proceeds to Private Placement

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP,OTC:FUAPF) (FSE: 2FA) (OTC PINK: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will proceed to a private placement financing of up to 190,000,000 shares @ $0.01 per Share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,900,000.

Proceeds will be used to for general working capital in order to further the Company's goals and objectives. Finder's fees may be payable.

The Private Placement transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Upon closing, the shares will have a statutory 4 month and one day hold period.

About GCAC

GCAC is a global leader in designing blockchain and machine learning solutions for regulated industries. Its leading solution, Efixii, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain specializing in data integrity, compliance, and wallet technology.

For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Press Contact

Ryan Gibson, CEO
Phone: +1-236-660-6765
Whatsapp: +27 79 491 0225
Email: Ryan@gcac.tech
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-gibson-4b019986/

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301015

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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