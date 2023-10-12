Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Nano One Announces Closing of Sumitomo Metal Mining $16.9M Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TransCanna Announces Five Year Deal with Fresca LLC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Projected to Reach $83 Billion by 2032

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Significant influences driving the CAR T-cell therapy market is a rising demand for model therapeutics for treatment of cancer, increase in prevalence of cancer and an escalating awareness of CAR T-cell therapy medicines. The CAR T-cell therapy market is currently going through a rapid expansion, owing to rapidly expanding clinical trial activities and recent commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy, which are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion and flourishing opportunities. The rise in awareness and upsurge in approvals of new CAR T-cell therapies and promising advanced drugs present in pipelines are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion for the global CAR T-cell therapy market in the near future. Some of the benefits of CAR T-cell therapies over conventional drugs, include the destruction of cancer cells using patients' immune system, early recovery, and shortened treatment time. In addition, CAR T-cell therapy survives for a long time in the body, as they have the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if the cancer relapses. According to a report released by Precedence Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at US$ 12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to hit US$ 83.78 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Further, an additional report by Allied Market Research stated the global car t-cell therapy market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031.   Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK:RGBP), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), GSK plc (NYSE:GSK), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).

Precedence Research added: "The growth of global cell therapy market is attributed to the rising incidents of chronic disorders and infections. In addition, the growing cases of diabetes are also boosting the market growth. As per the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Altas, almost 573 million persons globally had diabetes in 2022, with the number anticipated to grow by 643 million by 2032 and 783 million by 2045. Moreover, the growing number of research studies and clinical trials are also boosting the growth of global cell therapy market. One of the key factors propelling the expansion of global cell therapy market is adoption of innovative and latest technologies. Furthermore, after the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the market for cell therapy is growing at a rapid pace. With over 900 companies working on advanced therapeutics around the world and around 1,000 cell or gene therapy clinical studies now conducted, the cell therapy market might see a surge in number of approvals. According to industry experts, up to 60 new cell therapies could be developed in the next few years, curing around 350,000 patients in the U.S. alone."

Regen BioPharma, Inc. Receives First Phase of Confirmatory Study - Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK: RGBP ) has previously discussed initiation of a series of experiments to validate its DuraCAR CAR T-cell therapeutic while also identifying new, unexpected and potentially extremely useful findings in developing cell therapy treatments for autoimmune disorders.

The company has now received the first set of confirmatory data which demonstrates that T cells which express the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) construct targeting CD19 and expressing siRNA for NR2F6 were successfully created. In addition, the siRNA that is designed into the CAR T-cell was very highly expressed. Subsequent studies will determine if the expression of NR2F6 mRNA is suppressed or enhanced as a result of the high expression of siRNA.

"This is a major accomplishment in moving this model forward into therapies because in order to test whether we can genetically manipulate NR2F6 levels, we have to be able to produce a CAR T-cell where we demonstrate expression of this siRNA," says Dr. Harry Lander, Chief Scientific Consultant to the company. "We are excited to see the results on NR2F6 expression. If it is inhibited, we will focus on using these DuraCAR cells as originally envisioned - to attack solid tumors. If it is enhanced, we will begin re-tooling these cells to treat autoimmune disorders."

"We are delighted to get our first dataset from an independent CRO which shows that the CAR T-cells are doing what we expect and look forward to the next set of data which will inform us about the disease areas, whether autoimmunity or cancer, we will focus on," says Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of the company. CONTINUED Read this full press release and more news for RGBP at: https://regenbiopharmainc.com/company-news1/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note include:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN ) recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome Horizon employees to Amgen and begin working together to serve even more patients around the world suffering from serious illnesses," said Robert A. Bradway, Amgen's chairman and chief executive officer. "We have strong momentum in our core business and the addition of Horizon will further position Amgen as a leader across a broader range of diseases."

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) recently announced new data from its virology research and development programs that will be presented at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15 in Boston. These latest data demonstrate the company's ongoing efforts to address the unmet medical needs of people and communities affected by HIV and COVID-19. Gilead will be presenting 16 abstracts, including real-world evidence, as the company continues to pursue the next wave of scientific discovery in virology.

"Gilead is committed to advancing transformational innovation in virology research and development that aims to help address unmet needs," said Frank Duff, MD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head Virology Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "At IDWeek 2023, we look forward to sharing our latest data with the broader community and discussing potential implications for the treatment of COVID-19 among some of the most vulnerable populations. In HIV we are pleased to share the latest data from long-term treatment studies, and new data that can help inform strategies to meet the needs of a range of people affected by HIV."

GSK plc (NYSE: GSK ) recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ojjaara (momelotinib) for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, including primary myelofibrosis or secondary myelofibrosis (post-polycythemia vera and post-essential thrombocythemia), in adults with anemia. Ojjaara is a once-a-day, oral JAK1/JAK2 and activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor. To date, it is the only approved medicine for both newly diagnosed and previously treated myelofibrosis patients with anemia that addresses the key manifestations of the disease, namely anemia, constitutional symptoms, and splenomegaly (enlarged spleen).4

Nina Mojas, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Product Strategy, GSK, said: "The vast majority of myelofibrosis patients eventually develop anemia, causing them to discontinue treatments and require transfusions. Given this high unmet need, we are proud to add Ojjaara to our oncology portfolio and address a significant medical need in the community. We look forward to helping improve outcomes in this difficult-to-treat blood cancer."

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY ) announced new results of a pooled analysis of long-term extension (LTE) data from the pivotal Phase 3 TRuE-V program assessing Opzelura® (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5% in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo who previously experienced limited or no response to treatment at Week 24. These data were presented today in a late-breaking oral presentation (Abstract #6479; Session: D1T01.1I: Late Breaking News) at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2023, held from October 11-14 in Berlin.

"We are excited by the TRuE-V LTE study data presented today during a late-breaking session at EADV. These long-term data highlight encouraging updates for an important sub-group of patients with nonsegmental vitiligo, those who initially showed limited or no response to treatment," said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & AutoImmunity, Incyte. "The pooled analysis builds on the positive LTE data previously presented at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting earlier this year and underscores the long-term potential of this treatment for people with vitiligo who are seeking repigmentation."

DISCLAIMER:  FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.  FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.  FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.  FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.  The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.  All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.  All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.  FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.  Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.  FNM was not compensated by any company mentioned herein and FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Results Demonstrate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Cardiol's Novel CRD-38 Formulation Attenuates Harmful Fat Distribution and Key Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Remodelling

Data Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

Advances Amgen's Mission to Serve Patients With First-in-Class Rare Disease Medicines

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of approximately $27.8 billion .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Large-scale proteomics in population-based studies from UK and Iceland

In a paper released today, deCODE Genetics' scientists shared their findings from a plasma proteomics study performed using affinity-based methods. They analyzed the proteins in the context of diseases and diversity in the sequence of the genome and compared measurements made using two platforms of thousands of proteins in samples from large groups from the UK Biobank and Iceland .

Kari Stefansson, Grimur Hjorleifsson and Patrick Sulem, scientists at deCODE genetics and authors on the paper.

In an article revealed today in Nature , scientists from deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Amgen, demonstrated how plasma proteomics can contribute to a better understanding of diseases. The study's focus on the plasma proteome led the team to find associations between various diseases and the levels of specific proteins. "Measuring a great number of proteins in a population-based cohort enables the discovery of circulating biomarkers and the early detection of disease," says Patrick Sulem , scientist at deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Additionally, the scientists leveraged genetic factors influencing protein levels to illuminate the biological ties between sequence variant associations and pathogenesis of disease occurrence. "The biological relationship between an association of a sequence variant with disease can often be elusive. Incorporating proteo-genomics into the analysis can uncover the molecular mechanisms of disease development," says Kári Stefánsson , scientist at deCODE genetics.

The scientists analyzed data from about 50,000 individuals of European, African and Asian ancestry from the UK Biobank, using 2,941 immunoassays on the Olink Explore platform. The data were generated by the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP), a consortium of thirteen biopharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, studying circulating protein biomarkers. The authors compared these findings to a previous study where they analyzed data from around 40,000 Icelanders using 4,907 aptamer-based assays on the SomaScan platform. In total they identified over 80,000 associations between sequence variants and protein levels and over 500,000 associations of diseases and other traits with protein levels.

The scientists observed discrepancies  in the measurements of protein levels when a subset of samples was examined using both platforms. These differences between platforms affected the discovery of circulating disease biomarkers and the detection of genetic factors that influence both protein levels and disease manifestation at the same time. By examining large cohorts in Iceland and the UK, a substantial number of associations could be detected, making the comparison meaningful. The authors emphasized the value of validation of individual assays on a case-by-case basis.

"While these two proteomics platforms serve as useful instruments for simultaneous testing of thousands of proteins in large datasets, careful validation is necessary for individual proteins," says Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE genetics and one of the senior authors on the paper.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland , deCODE is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. The purpose of understanding the genetics of disease is to use that information to create new means of diagnosing, treating and preventing disease. deCODE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218834/deCODE_genetics.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/4291731/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

deCODE genetics logo with Amgen (PRNewsfoto/deCODE genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-scale-proteomics-in-population-based-studies-from-uk-and-iceland-301943214.html

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c8074.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

BriaCell Partners with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists for Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce a partnership with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a group of leading community cancer centers in the United States, to evaluate the Bria-IMT™ combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in its pivotal Phase 3 registration study in advanced breast cancer patients in New York.

"Cancer is complex. It takes a village to care for a cancer patient. At NYCBS, our mission is to offer cancer patients access to state-of-the-art treatments close to their homes, families, and support networks at convenient locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York," stated Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "We were impressed with the survival data of the Bria-IMT™ regimen to date and look forward to working with the BriaCell team to make these novel therapeutics available to our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • The randomized pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to enroll a total of 354 patients in either Bria-IMT™ combination or physician's choice therapy (1:1)
  • Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT™
  • The study's primary endpoint is overall survival in patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen versus those treated with physician's choice
  • The study initiation follows FDA Fast Track designation and earlier supportive Phase 2 safety and efficacy data in the same patient population

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that its registration-enabling pivotal Phase 3 study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with an immune check point inhibitor, is fully approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) and will soon enroll patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer.

"Timely initiation of our pivotal study is a key milestone for us further confirming our expedited timeline for FDA approval of our immunotherapy," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "Based on our recently announced benchmark beating survival data, we strongly believe that our novel immunotherapy may transform the way we treat advanced metastatic breast cancer patients, and we look forward to sharing additional development milestones in the coming months."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a company overview today which will be broadcast live at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, on September 26, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 4:55 p.m. EDT
Live Video Webcast Link: www.wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/crdl/2077845

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

×