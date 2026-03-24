Global Battery Metals Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia March 24, 2026 - TheNewswire Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "GBML") (TSXV: GBML,OTC:REZZF; OTCQB: REZZF; Frankfurt: REZ0), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium, copper and battery metal projects, announces that, effective March 20, 2026 (the "Grant Date"), it has granted stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 830,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.
The Options vest as to 50% upon the Grant Date and the remaining 50% vest on March 20, 2027. Each Option is convertible into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.16 until March 20, 2031. In addition, the Options (and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof) are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and a four-month hold period from the Grant Date in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Global Battery Metals Ltd.
GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in two battery metal projects: (1) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; and (2) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. GBML's common shares are listed on the Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ0); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).
Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD
President & CEO
T: 604-428-6128
E: MM@gbml.ca
W: www.gbml.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the acceptance of the stock option grant by the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain acceptance of the stock options by the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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