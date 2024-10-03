Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE DASA PROJECT

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to provide an update on its Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger . Dasa is the highest-grade uranium deposit in Africa currently under development, only surpassed by grades found in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is scheduled to achieve commercial production in early 2026.

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

PROJECT FINANCING

Debt financing discussions with a U.S. development bank are progressing with confirmation of the approval schedule expected in October 2024.  The bank continues to voice support of the project and its intention to approve a debt facility for US$295 million , which will cover 60% of the planned project costs.  Of the remaining 40% of the project funding, the Company has already invested approximately US$120 million .

Global Atomic is also in discussions with parties regarding potential joint venture investment and other financing solutions.

The extension of the expiry date of certain common share purchase warrants from September 17, 2024 to December 31, 2024 , was announced on September 13, 2024 . This extension is expected subject to final TSX approval.

SITE UPDATE – PROCESSING PLANT

The camp at Dasa has been expanding in phases to support the approximately 450 employees and contractors currently at the site, as well as the workforce expansion to 900 during the height of construction next year. A 60-person housing facility is nearing completion. Earthworks for the next camp phase to house 250 people are complete, and civils are now underway.

Earthworks for the Acid Plant is nearing completion. The local earthworks contractor will next move to prepare the site for the crusher with the SAG mill location to follow.

Processing plant equipment is beginning to arrive at site, beginning with components of the acid plant that were shipped through Nigeria.  A video was recently posted on the Company's website ( https://globalatomiccorp.com/Operations/Uranium/Photos-and-Videos/default.aspx ) highlighting  the remaining major components of the acid plant that have been built in India and are now ready for shipment.

SITE UPDATE – MINING

Mining activities at Dasa are advancing on several fronts.   Having exceeded 1,200 meters of mine development, our Niger team, which operates under the SOMIDA company banner, has already brought 10,000 tonnes of development ore to surface and is segregating the mineralized material into low, medium and high-grade stockpiles, which will be used for plant commissioning at the end of 2025.   The ramp to the ore body has been fully paved and the next phase of underground development is now underway.

To extend the mine development further the ventilation system is being expanded and the boring of a Main Fresh Air Raise is underway and now over 90% complete.

The mining team has not had a lost time incident since mining began 779 days ago. The Dasa workforce is approximately 98% Nigerien, including both experienced miners from a former underground mining operation, as well as local unskilled labour who are going through the Company training and mentorship program.

MINE PLAN UPDATE

The current Mine Plan announced on March 5, 2024 , is projected to produce 68.1 million pounds of Yellowcake over a 23-year period starting in 2026. The Mine Plan is based on throughput of 1,000 tonnes per day, however, the plant has been designed to handle up to 1,200 tonnes per day. An updated Mine Plan with higher production rates is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.

President and CEO of Global Atomic, Stephen Roman , stated, " We continue to make excellent progress at the Dasa Project site as we complete site preparation for civil works to begin and installation of the Acid Plant as the first major component of the Dasa Processing Plant."

"Recent high-level inter-government discussions about the re-opening of the Niger / Benin border have been positive and we are hopeful for a near-term resolution.  In addition, as the Niger Government is keen on supporting new projects in the Country, a committee with representatives from several key government ministries is being formed to expedite the resolution of any outstanding issues that may arise relating to mining, finance, transportation and labour within Niger ."

"Meanwhile the uranium market continues to heat up with higher spot prices this week. The long-term outlook for uranium demand is accelerating as announcements to expand the number of nuclear power reactors planned and approved proliferate. In September, we attended the World Nuclear Association Symposium in London , which for the first time was sold out. While there, we held successful update meetings with numerous utilities from across the globe which resulted in the initiation of several active contract discussions for Yellowcake supply from the Dasa Project."

"Two recent announcements illustrate the growth in uranium demand:

  • Microsoft and U.S. utility giant Constellation Energy have agreed to a long-term deal wherein Microsoft has agreed to purchase all the power from Constellation's 880MW Three Mile Island (TMI) reactor over a 20-year period at prices of US$100 per MWh to power Microsoft's data centers. This deal calls for a restart of TMI Unit 1 by 2028 and an investment of US$1.6B by Constellation Energy.
  • The COP28 goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, has now garnered funding support from some of the world's largest financial institutions, which is expected to accelerate the demand for uranium and the need for new greenfield projects such as our advanced Dasa Project.  This has significantly improved our options for the final funding of our project."

Please visit our website www.globalatomiccorp.com for the latest site development photos and videos.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/03/c6498.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global AtomicGLO:CAGLATFUranium Investing
GLO:CA,GLATF
The Conversation (0)
GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASX symbol with uranium ore.

3 Best-performing ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$80, pricing for uranium is still 60 percent higher than it was 18 months ago.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the best-performing uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on September 27, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Orpheus Uranium

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Orpheus Uranium Limited (ASX: ORP) (Orpheus or the Company) is pleased to announce that on-ground exploration activities have commenced within the Company’s Mt Douglas Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 & Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Company Activity Update

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the final phase of its 2024 drilling campaign will commence in late October to drill and construct 3 hydrogeologic and water monitoring wells. Following completion of this work, GTI will be in a position to update the Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target for Lo Herma by year end as planned. A decision will then be made on commencing a Scoping Study to demonstrate the economic potential of the project.

Keep reading...Show less
NASDAQ:URRE

US Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Supply Security Significantly Boosted as Energy Fuels Closes Acquisition of Australia's Base Resources

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the U.S. production of uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Base Resources Limited ("Base"), an established heavy mineral sands ("HMS") and critical mineral company, headquartered in Perth, Australia, in consideration of the issuance of Energy Fuels shares totaling approximately US$178.4 million in value1. The financial terms and details of the transaction can be found here.

  • Energy Fuels is restoring essential U.S. critical mineral supply chains and processing capabilities that are key to clean energy, economic security, and national defense.
  • Acquisition of Base Resources secures the world-class Toliara Project in Madagascar, which Energy Fuels believes is the best critical mineral development project in the world.
  • The Toliara Project is a new large-scale and low-cost source of rare earth minerals that Energy Fuels plans to develop and process into advanced rare earth products at the Company's existing facility in Utah.
  • Rare earths are key ingredients in various clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and direct-drive wind energy, along with critical national defense technologies.
  • Acquisition positions Energy Fuels to become a globally significant producer of titanium and zirconium minerals in the future, while also maintaining its current position as a leading U.S. producer of uranium.
  • Acquisition also secures Base Resources' mine development and operations team, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating the Kwale Project, a world-class heavy mineral sands operation in Africa.

"With Energy Fuels' acquisition of Base Resources and its Toliara Project in Madagascar, we have now acquired the raw materials that, when developed, will enable us to become one of the world's leading suppliers of advanced rare earth products and titanium and zirconium minerals, while also maintaining our current position as a leading producer of uranium in the United States," said Mark Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Growing graph and nuclear power station cooling tower.

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Uranium is an important fuel source for the nuclear energy industry, but many investors were shaken out of the market after many years of low uranium prices. With the rebound in 2024, many wonder if the commodity will once again reach its peak.

Driven by rising demand and massive supply disruptions, uranium prices shot up in 2007 from US$72 per pound at the start of the year to an all-time high of US$136.22 by early June. However, uranium prices didn’t last long above US$100 per pound, and the market value of the energy fuel was in the doldrums for more than a decade.

Prices began to climb again in 2021, and picked up speed in 2023. This rally led the uranium spot price to hit a major milestone in January 2024 when it broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time in 17 years.

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

$1.1M Placement to Advance Lyndon Uranium Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from professional and sophisticated investors for a Placement to raise $1,112,500 (before costs) (“Placement”) by way of a two tranche placement of fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Significant Progress with B7-H3 Targeting Radio-Antibody (BetaBart)

Metal Hawk: Gold-focused Exploration in Western Australia’s  Eastern Goldfields Region

Related News

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

resource investing

Step Out Drilling Confirms High-Grade Cobalt & Associated Copper at Bald Hill

Rare Earth Investing

Energy Fuels: Uranium Sector Strong, Now Ramping Up Rare Earths

Nickel Investing

3 Best-performing Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Northern Queensland’s Rich Copper Resource

Lithium Investing

Dredging Begins at Lumsden Point, Hub to Focus on Battery Metals Exports

×