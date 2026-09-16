Ginkgo Datapoints Announces Partnership with TuneLab to Close the Gap between AI Models and Lab Data

Ginkgo Datapoints Announces Partnership with TuneLab to Close the Gap between AI Models and Lab Data

Integration puts Ginkgo's biological data generation services at the heart of the industry's most prominent AI-driven drug discovery network

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced that its Ginkgo Datapoints offering has entered into a new agreement with Lilly TuneLab , a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly). TuneLab supports biotech innovation by enabling participating companies to access AI/ML drug discovery models trained on decades of Lilly's proprietary research data.

Ginkgo Datapoints will provide discovery data generation services, including small molecule developability (ADME) and antibody developability testing, to TuneLab companies.

"The combination of Ginkgo's automation and TuneLab's collaboration platform aims to accelerate next-generation therapeutic development across the industry. TuneLab is attracting many biotechs who benefit from access to powerful predictive models that are constantly improving via contributions from the network. Layering on Ginkgo's ability to quickly generate high-quality, AI-ready datasets at any scale, we believe TuneLab participants will be able to close the loop between digital design and biological reality faster than ever before," said John Androsavich, PhD, General Manager at Ginkgo Datapoints.

For TuneLab's biotech partners, this means access to state-of-the-art lab automation capable of running experiments without manual bottlenecks. Ginkgo's antibody and small molecule developability screening can turn around results in ML-ready formats that plug directly into TuneLab's predictive models — closing the loop between a biotech's AI-generated hypothesis and validated lab data in days rather than months.

Ginkgo's delivery of standardized assay protocols across the TuneLab ecosystem is expected to enable AI/ML models to learn more efficiently, increasing the overall impact of the TuneLab platform. New TuneLab members can now submit Datapoints' generated data to access additional platform model benefits.

The agreement marks the latest expansion of Ginkgo Datapoints' collaborative work in offering differentiated services tailored to AI/ML. By partnering and working with top companies, Ginkgo is connecting biopharma partners' predictive models to real-world experimental data at scale.

Lilly TuneLab is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs, and Lilly ExploR&D, which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "Cloud Lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of Ginkgo's autonomous labs. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our platform programs and assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies, including potential adverse effects from the U.S. government shutdown. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2026, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT: investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT: press@ginkgobioworks.com

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