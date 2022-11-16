Life Science NewsInvesting News

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced the sale of shares of  its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million to BTIG, LLC, as the underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. In connection with this offering, Ginkgo has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of  shares of Class A common stock.

The last reported sale price of Ginkgo's Class A common stock on November 15, 2022 was $2.67 per share.  The underwriter proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2022 , subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022 . A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022 . The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov or from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street New York, NY , 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-announces-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-301679941.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"),which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced that it intends to offer and sell $100 million of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, Ginkgo intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of the shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Ginkgo.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022 . The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY , 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com .

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

15 new Cell Programs added and $66 million of Total revenue in Q3 2022

Closed four acquisitions in October, including Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals capabilities, enabling commencement of integration and pursuit of new growth opportunities

Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Strain development program aims to accelerate efforts to create sustainable chemicals

Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-product research and development collaboration designed to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients that can replace toxic petrochemistry, reclaim local manufacturing, and advance industrial bio-innovation.

Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Poster presentation at SITC 2022 highlights high throughput methods for discovery of novel CAR designs with improved persistence

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that it will be presenting a poster on November 11 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The poster highlights Foundry-enabled methods for large-scale, combinatorial library design and screening of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) domains for improved persistence. The ability to screen hundreds of thousands of CAR designs in primary human T cells can enable discovery of variants with desired characteristics. This capability has the potential to discover CAR-T therapies that are effective against solid tumors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, November 14, 2022

- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET .

Mindset Pharma Presents Poster at Neuroscience 2022 Highlighting Preclinical Data on MSP-1014, its Psilocybin-like Lead Drug Candidate

Mindset Pharma Presents Poster at Neuroscience 2022 Highlighting Preclinical Data on MSP-1014, its Psilocybin-like Lead Drug Candidate

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced data from preclinical studies comparing its novel prodrug of psilocin, MSP-1014, side-by-side to psilocybin across a battery of studies evaluating safety, behavioral and pharmacokinetics properties of both psilocin prodrugs. Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma, presented the findings at Neuroscience 2022 hosted by the Society of Neuroscience (SfN) in a poster titled " The Preclinical Safety, Behavioural and Pharmacokinetics Properties of MSP-1014, a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin ."

GreenLight Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

GreenLight Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

  • Working toward clinical trial initiation for COVID vaccine candidate in 2023
  • Shingles vaccine candidate selection planned for 2023 in partnership with Serum Institute of India
  • Calantha™, Colorado potato beetle solution, commercial launch planned for 2023, subject to regulatory approval
  • Honeybee solution EPA submission planned for 2023
  • Strategic realignment focused on near-term value drivers.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (Nasdaq:GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to bring effective and safe solutions to make food clean and affordable for everyone and dedicated to developing health solutions for every person on our planet, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We continue to make progress against our key goals, which include obtaining proof-of-concept for our mRNA platform in human health and progressing late-stage plant health programs toward commercialization. This quarter we carried out a strategic realignment to better optimize our R&D efforts and prioritize our nearer-term value drivers. These efficiencies, combined with our August financing, will help us navigate today's challenging market conditions," said Andrey Zarur, CEO of GreenLight. "In 2023, pending EPA approval, we anticipate bringing Calantha™, the first-ever foliar-applied RNA solution for crop protection, to market and submitting a regulatory application for our honeybee solution. In addition, we are pursuing potential opportunities to enable us to initiate clinical trials for our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and continuing to work with Serum Institute of India (SII) on identifying and developing a shingles vaccine candidate."

Ambrx Announces NovoCodex's Dosing of First Patient with ARX305, Ambrx's Investigational Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD70

Ambrx Announces NovoCodex's Dosing of First Patient with ARX305, Ambrx's Investigational Antibody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD70

- ARX305 is being evaluated by Ambrx's partner, NovoCodex, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in various advanced tumors -

- First patient dosing triggers milestone payment to Ambrx -

GreenLight Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

GreenLight Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a public benefit corporation striving to deliver on the potential of RNA to address some of the world's toughest problems in human health and agriculture, today announced that Dr. Andrey Zarur, CEO, and Susan Keefe, CFO will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA – GreenLight to participate virtually

Clene Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

Clene Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operating Highlights

  • Secondary survival endpoint for the CNM-Au8 ® 30 mg dose investigated in the Healey ALS Platform Trial demonstrated a >90% reduction in the risk of death or death equivalent (permanently assisted ventilation) and risk of death alone at 24 weeks . This survival benefit was consistent with prior results reported from the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial long term open-label extension.
  • Topline results from the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial of CNM-Au8 ® met the primary and secondary endpoints of Low Contrast Letter Acuity (LCLA) and global neurological improvement measured by the modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC) compared to placebo over 48 weeks in the modified intent to treat (mITT) population .
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $16.2 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Closed a registered direct offering of $10.8 million with certain existing stockholders, including existing stockholders affiliated with Clene's board of directors, for the purchase and sale of 10,723,926 shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price per share of $1.01, priced at-the-market based on the October 28, 2022, closing stock price, in a registered direct offering.
  • Executed a Commitment Letter with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to borrow $5.0 million.

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today reported its third quarter 2022 financial results and recent operating highlights.

"Clene was pleased to report the significant survival benefit in people living with ALS in the Healey ALS Platform Trial at six months with the CNM-Au8 ® 30 mg dose. To our knowledge, this is the only study to show a survival benefit at 6-months in ALS," said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. "Subsequent to the Healey data read-out, we have been able to secure sufficient capital to further strengthen our balance sheet, extend our financial runway, and support the regulatory path to potential marketing authorization. We remain in active discussions with potential strategic partners regarding CNM-Au8. We are also looking forward to the further results from the full Healey data set, including biomarker data and exploratory endpoints, during the coming months."

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We continued to advance our innovative drug delivery technology platform in the third quarter with the addition of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104 in eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "EoE as a therapeutic target has a potential Orphan Drug development pathway and this first in-patient open-label study could offer interim readouts in advance of our osteoarthritis Phase 2 trial top-line readout expected in Q2 2023."

