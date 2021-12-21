Life Science News Investing News
Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Arcus Biosciences, Inc. today announced the closing of Gilead’s option exercises to three programs in Arcus’s clinical-stage portfolio and a new research collaboration between the two companies. On November 17, 2021, Gilead exercised its options to anti-TIGIT molecules domvanalimab and AB308, as well as clinical candidates etrumadenant and quemliclustat . The closing occurred following ...

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) today announced the closing of Gilead's option exercises to three programs in Arcus's clinical-stage portfolio and a new research collaboration between the two companies. On November 17, 2021, Gilead exercised its options to anti-TIGIT molecules domvanalimab and AB308, as well as clinical candidates etrumadenant (dual adenosine A2a/A2b receptor antagonist) and quemliclustat (small molecule CD73 inhibitor).

The closing occurred following the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Under the terms of the parties' Option, License and Collaboration Agreement, as amended in connection with Gilead's three option exercises (the "2020 Agreement"), the closing of this transaction triggers option payments totaling $725 million from Gilead to Arcus, expected to be paid in early Q1 2022. With closing of the transaction for all three programs, the $100 million option continuation payment previously due in Q3 2022 will not be made by Gilead. In addition, the parties will co-develop and share the global costs related to these clinical programs. If the optioned molecules achieve regulatory approval, Gilead and Arcus will co-commercialize and equally share profits in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., Gilead holds exclusive commercialization rights, subject to any rights of Arcus's existing collaboration partners, and Gilead would pay Arcus tiered royalties on net sales of each optioned product.

About the Collaboration

In May 2020, Gilead and Arcus entered into a 10-year collaboration that provided Gilead immediate rights to zimberelimab and the right to opt into all other Arcus programs arising during the collaboration term. In November 2021, Gilead and Arcus amended the collaboration in connection with Gilead's option exercise for three of Arcus's clinical stage programs. For all other programs that are in clinical development or new programs that enter clinical development thereafter, the opt-in payments are $150 million per program. Gilead's option, on a program-by-program basis, expires after a specified period of time following the achievement of a development milestone for such program and Arcus's delivery to Gilead of the requisite qualifying data package. Concurrent with the May 2020 collaboration agreement, Gilead and Arcus entered into a stock purchase agreement under which Gilead made a $200 million equity investment in Arcus. That stock purchase agreement was amended and restated in February 2021 in connection with Gilead's increased equity stake in Arcus from 13% to 19.7%, with an additional $220 million investment.

Upon closing of Gilead's exercise of its option to a program, the two companies will co-develop and share global development costs for the joint development program, subject to certain opt-out rights of Arcus in some cases and expense caps on its spending and related subsequent adjustments. For each optioned program, provided that Arcus has not exercised its opt-out rights, if any, Arcus has an option to co-promote in the U.S. with equal profit share. Gilead has the right to exclusively commercialize any optioned programs outside of the U.S., subject to the rights of Arcus's existing collaboration partners to any territories, and, for clinical stage programs that Gilead has opted into, Gilead will pay Arcus tiered royalties as a percentage of net sales ranging from the mid or high teens to the low twenties.

Zimberelimab, domvanalimab, AB308, etrumadenant and quemliclustat are investigational agents and have not been proven safe and efficacious.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated molecules and combination medicines for people with cancer. In partnership with industry partners, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of first- or best-in-class medicines against well characterized biology and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has expedited the development of six investigational medicines into clinical studies, including new combination approaches that target TIGIT, PD-1, the adenosine axis (CD73 and dual A2a/A2b receptor) and most recently, HIF-2alfa. For more information about Arcus Biosciences' clinical and pre-clinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Arcus Biosciences Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding events or results to occur in the future contained herein, including, but not limited to, the expected timing of Gilead's option exercise payment to Arcus and the parties' expected co-development activities, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: Arcus's dependence on the collaboration with Gilead for the successful development and commercialization of the optioned molecules; difficulties associated with the management of the collaboration activities or expanded clinical programs; the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; the ability of the companies to initiate and execute the joint development program for each of the optioned molecules, including in a timely manner due to the inherent uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the inherent uncertainty associated with pharmaceutical product development and clinical trials; risks associated with preliminary and interim data; and changes in the competitive landscape for Arcus's programs. Risks and uncertainties facing Arcus are described more fully in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed on November 8, 2021, with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Arcus disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the collaboration; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with the collaboration and the potential effects on Gilead's earnings; the ability of the companies to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, including those involving domvanalimab, AB308, etrumadenant and quemliclustat; the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional trials, including those involving domvanalimab, AB308, etrumadenant and quemliclustat; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that regulatory authorities may not approve such applications in the anticipated timelines or at all; the possibility that the parties may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of any of the investigational agents under the collaboration and therefore these investigational agents may never be successfully commercialized; the possibility that the parties may make a strategic decision to terminate the collaboration; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

The Arcus name and logo are trademarks of Arcus.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

Gilead Contacts:

Jacquie Ross, Investors
(650) 358-1054

Nathan Kaiser, Media
(650) 522-1853

Arcus Contact:

Holli Kolkey
VP of Corporate Communications
(650) 922-1269
hkolkey@arcusbio.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead Sciences GILD Biotech Investing
GILD
CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Keep reading... Show less
Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

Keep reading... Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading... Show less

European Commission Expands Indication for Veklury for the Treatment of Adults Not on Supplemental Oxygen and Considered High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression

-- Approval Based on Phase 3 Data Showing Veklury Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization Compared with Placebo --

-- Expanded Indication Will Enable Use at Earlier Stages of the Disease to Help Prevent Disease Progression of COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients --

Keep reading... Show less

FDA APPROVES OTEZLA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH PLAQUE PSORIASIS, REGARDLESS OF SEVERITY LEVEL

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Otezla ® (apremilast) for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate and severe.

"Plaque psoriasis can place a significant burden on the lives of patients, regardless of the severity of skin involvement. A substantial unmet need remains for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis patients for whom topical therapies may not be sufficient, especially for those with difficult-to-treat areas, like the scalp," said David M. Reese , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "With this expanded indication for Otezla, patients across all levels of disease severity now have an oral, systemic option that has already been used by more than 650,000 people worldwide and has no lab monitoring requirement." 1

Keep reading... Show less

Aptose Provides Update on APTO-253 Program

-- Clinical development of the MYC repressor APTO-253 will be discontinued --

-- Company will focus on advancing kinome inhibitor pipeline --

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Keep reading... Show less
Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI Connie Marples, President & Founder, speaks about their expansion to the US.

Keep reading... Show less

FDA APPROVES TEZSPIRE IN THE U.S. FOR SEVERE ASTHMA

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire ™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1

To view the Multimedia News Release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8812852-amgen-fda-approval-tezepelumab-severe-asthma-inflammation/

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×