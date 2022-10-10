GamingInvesting News

With the arrival of AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture, the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE today announces its B650E and B650 motherboards ready to power these next-gen CPUs. Sporting the new AM5 socket, the AORUS B650E and B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with a direct digital power design and a full-covered cooling module to keep the circuitry cool. These AORUS motherboards come with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and support for DDR5 memory, which are AMD EXPO™ and Intel® XMP capable of up to DDR5-6600  and beyond. The AORUS gaming motherboards are also equipped with the DIY-friendly PCIe and M.2 device fast installation and removal design, making future upgrades quick and easy.

GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS

Power delivery and thermal design have always been the top factors when it comes to CPU performance. To meet the needs of gamers looking for powerful yet stable system performance, the AORUS B650E and B650 gaming motherboards are designed with a maximum 16+2+2-phase twin digital power, covered by a massive heatsink that has four times more surface than the previous generation to ensure the smoothest power delivery even under loads. Other thermal designs, such as 8mm mega-heatpipes and dedicated heatsinks on key components, greatly improves the system's stability and overall performance. With the friendly design of PCIe and M.2 EZ-Latch features on the AORUS B650 gaming motherboards, GIGABYTE makes components swapping a whole lot easier.

GIGABYTE launches a total of 14 motherboards, including B650E AORUS TACHYON, B650E AORUS MASTER,  B650 AORUS ELITE AX, B650 AERO G, B650I AORUS ULTRA, etc., which are on sale starting October 10th . For more information about GIGABYTE AORUS B650 series motherboards, please visit: https://bit.ly/AMD_B650

All customers in North America region purchasing new GIGABYTE AORUS AMD AM5 series motherboards will receive an automatic extended 2-year warranty, expanding from the leading 3-year warranty to a total of 5 years.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

IGT Enhances Player Security in Oregon with Video Lottery Digital Prize Redemption

Oregon Lottery becomes first U.S. lottery to provide VLT player accounts

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will provide the Oregon Lottery with IGT's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN™ central system. The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the state.

Gaming Innovation Group signs agreement with leading land based operator in LATAM

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to consolidate a strengthening position within the Latin American (LATAM) market, with the announcement that its award winning platform will again power a leading land based operator's online expansion. The partnership is expected to take advantage of the combined benefits that GiG's substantial experience and knowledge can offer, with the operators' already well-established and secured reputation from a successful retail business and strong brand in the region.

GiG's agile and solutions based technology is proving popular for land-based operators with digital aspirations, for established brands and for those looking to move into new markets alike. Its inherent flexibility, significantly reducing development load, will aim to secure a relatively quick time to market for the newly licensed online brand, with operations expected to be launched in November of this year.

Seattle-based KaJ Labs Commits an Additional $450 Million to Accommodate 2.5T Terra Luna Classic Burn with Lithosphere Blockchain

KaJ Labs, the core developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it will allot an additional $450 million to accommodate and accelerate the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game. That's in addition to the $100M that Lithosphere already allocated for the burn.

The additional funds will facilitate a 20 percent increase in monthly burn quotas in the Finesse Shadow Warriors game in Q1 2023 and through 2023. Individuals will be able to watch the LUNC burn in real-time as it takes place from a dashboard that KaJ Labs will create just for the burn events in Finesse.

Bluberi Shows How Success Is Made at the Global Gaming Expo October 11 - 13 in Las Vegas

Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced it will showcase its lineup of fun and player-favorite casino slot games October 11 - 13 at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will not only display its product portfolio in booth 2859, but will also unveil a peek behind the curtain on how they are currently creating market-leading content.

"This is the biggest show in our company's history and certainly in my career," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a top game in the market right now with Devil's Lock, but we're even more excited to showcase our upcoming game library and set of fascinating game features. We feel we are a bit different in the industry led by amazing people making amazing products."

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ken Wakashimazu and Makoto Soda Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, October 7th new players including Pepe, Makoto Soda Mitsuru Sano Takeshi Sawada and Ken Wakashimazu wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. New players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature Ken Wakashimazu, Makoto Soda , and other players.

There will be other campaigns including a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and a Dreamball Exchange update. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA


© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA /TV TOKYO/ ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-5-new-players-including-ken-wakashimazu-and-makoto-soda-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301643502.html

Meet the TRDR Series II: The games console set to revolutionize our relationship with gaming

Harboring world's most intelligent consumer AI in a handheld device, making the future accessible to millions

Meet Scarlet, Tony & Julia: the ONLY AI personalities to have human-like conversation that extends beyond the weather and identifying songs

