Giant Mining Plans Up to 10,000-Foot Multi-Phase Drill Program at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — January 30, 2026 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is planning Up to 10,000 Feet (3,048 Meters) of drilling in a multi phased drill program ("Drill Program") and exploration program at the Company's 9,684 acre flagship Majuba Hill Project Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada.
The multi phased Drilling and Exploration Program is anticipated to include
-
Phase 1 Up to 5,000-foot (1,524 meters) Core Drill Program
-
Underground Mapping and Sampling
-
Additional Surface Sampling for Additional Follow Up Drill Targeting
-
Phase 2 – Up to 5,000-foot (1,524 meters) Core Drill Program
The multi phased drilling and exploration program will be guided by over 100 previous drill holes across more than 89,000 feet of drilling and will include input from RESPEC Engineering. Recent reviews of the 2024-2025 exploration results, including all drilling, surface geologic mapping, and surface geochemical sampling his identified numerous mineralized breccia bodies (See NR dated January 16, 2024). Intercepts in multiple drill holes returned high grade copper and silver as well as long intervals of anomalous gold. The high-grade intercepts typically occur within hydrothermal-magmatic tourmaline matrix breccias and on the margins of tourmaline matrix breccia pipes.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining "This planned multi-phase drill and exploration program represents an important next step in advancing Majuba Hill. Our focus is on systematically testing priority copper-silver targets informed by geological mapping, surface sampling, and the project's extensive historical dataset. Majuba Hill is a large, well-located system in a proven Nevada mining jurisdiction, and this program is designed to refine our understanding of the controls on mineralization and support continued, disciplined exploration. With strong infrastructure, year-round access, and a phased approach to drilling, we believe Majuba Hill offers compelling potential as we work to unlock additional value for shareholders and contribute to America's priority of securing a domestic, reliable supply of critical copper and silver."
Breccia Zones
Key characteristics typically associated with intrusive-related tourmaline breccia pipes that have been identified include:
-
High-grade zones in shingle clast breccias adjacent to sharp breccia contacts and hydrothermal-magmatic breccias
-
Multielement associations (Cu, Ag, Au, Mo, As, and Bi)
-
Downward flaring geometry (inverted cone)
-
Long vertical extent (3000 feet/1000 m)
-
Disseminated copper mineralization related to potassic altered intrusions
Target Breccia Zones
Three breccia zones (Southern, Ball Park, and Northern Breccia Zones) will be targeted for drilling in the 2026 Phase 1 program. The breccia zones are outlined based on recent and historic drilling, 3D grade and geologic modeling, and surface geochemistry. The zones are located at the intersection of northwest and northeast structural corridors (see Figure 1).
In the Southern Breccia Zone detailed underground mapping and sampling is in progress to identify breccia margins in the accessible underground workings. Surface mapping is also in progress on the Ball Park Breccia and will soon commence in the Northern Breccia Zone to delineate the breccia margins.
Additional surface sampling and reconnaissance geologic mapping is planned for the DeSoto, Copper-Gold, Section 4 Targets (see Figure 1). These targets have been outlined by the ongoing exploration of the Company from property-wide soil geochemistry and geophysics. The recent breccia and project reviews have highlighted these areas for additional follow-up that may warrant drilling during Phase 2.
Figure 1: Majuba Hill showing Southern, Northern, and Ball Park Breccia Zones, tourmaline breccia pipes, and regional faulting
Breccia Formation at Majuba Hill
Hydrothermal-magmatic breccias and breccia pipes at Majuba Hill formed by the explosive release of gas-rich fluids from cooling magma bodies. The breccias are composed of breccia clasts (which are broken fragments of the surrounding rocks) that are cemented together by a matrix material (which is typically composed of quartz, tourmaline, sulfides, and oxidized sulfides). Core from hole MHB-2 is an excellent example of a mineralized breccia (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: Core Hole MHB-2 showing brown and tan breccia Clasts with blue oxidized copper Matrix (azurite and malachite) cementing Clasts. Left Photo: Clasts and Matrix labeled
The importance of breccias related to copper deposits has been documented since the early 1900's. Modern exploration and mining have developed very descriptive conceptual models with key features. Figure 3 shows the stages of development of a tourmaline breccia pipe.
Figure 3: Tourmaline Breccia Pipe Conceptual Model (modified Kirwin, 2018)
Breccia Targeting at Majuba Hill
Giant has assembled a comprehensive exploration database from all drilling, geologic mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, and geophysics. The recent Breccia Study reviewed the 3D geology and mineralization modeling from the database, identifying numerous breccia bodies and mineralized breccias that are priority targets for the 2026 program. Phase 1 drilling in 2026 will comprise six to eight holes totaling up to 5,000 feet of core targeting breccia margins across three main tourmaline breccia zones. With the goal of cutting both sides of the pipes into high-grade copper (+/-silver and gold).
Two fences are planned for the Southern Breccia Zone (see Figure 4). Drill fences will be located to explore for the continuation of the high-grade intercepts in core holes MHB-30 and MHB-32 and to extend the mineralization further up along the margins of the pipe to the peak of Majuba Mountain. MHB-30 and MHB-32 returned high grade copper and silver as well as highly anomalous gold. The high-grade intercepts correlate with the margins of the breccia pipes (see Table 1).
|
Hole
|
Interval (m)
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Cu (%)
|
Ag (ppm)
|
Au (ppm)
|
Interval (ft)
|
From (ft)
|
To (ft)
|
Observe Breccia Margin
|
MHB-30
|
Entire Hole
|
243.8
|
0.0
|
243.8
|
0.43
|
24.60
|
0.03
|
800.0
|0
|
800.0
|
Yes
|
66.4
|
0.0
|
66.4
|
1.35
|
73.40
|
0.07
|
218.0
|0
|
218.0
|
includes
|
22.6
|
42.7
|
65.2
|
2.72
|
30.73
|
0.09
|
74.0
|
140
|
214.0
|
MHB-32
|
Entire Hole
|
271.1
|
0.0
|
271.1
|
0.16
|
9.24
|
0.02
|
889.5
|0
|
889.5
|
Yes
|
Significant Interval
|
115.7
|
155.4
|
271.1
|
0.33
|
16.97
|
0.04
|
379.5
|
510
|
889.5
|
includes
|
25.9
|
155.4
|
181.4
|
0.64
|
50.89
|
0.06
|
85.0
|
510
|
595.0
|
also includes
|
51.7
|
219.5
|
271.1
|
0.42
|
9.73
|
0.02
|
169.5
|
720.0
|
889.5
|
with
|
12.2
|
237.7
|
249.9
|
1.36
|
13.33
|
0.02
|
40.0
|
780
|
820.0
|
with
|
3.0
|
245.4
|
248.4
|
4.36
|
35.65
|
0.04
|
10.0
|
805
|
815.0
Table 1: Assay Summary of significant intercepts for core holes cutting known pipes
Figure 4: Southern Breccia Zone previous drilling and planned drill holes.
One fence of holes is planned for the Ball Park Breccia Zone (see Figure 5). Surface mapping of limonite matrix breccias and recent soil geochemical sampling (See NR November 19, 2025) indicates the conical shaped hill could be the uppermost portion of a tourmaline breccia pipe (see Figure 3). Historic drill hole MF-02 intersected:
-
120 ft (36.6 m) @ 0.51% Cu and 21.7 g/t Ag from 260 ft to 380 ft (79.2-115.8 m).
A geological description is not available for hole MF-02. However, MM-17, an adjacent core hole drilled:
-
94 ft (28.65 m) of tourmaline breccia from 302.8 to 396.8 ft (92.3-120.9 m)
Figure 5: Ball Park Breccia Zone previous drilling and planned drill holes.
One fence of holes is planned to test the Northern Breccia Zone. These are step out holes to test prominent outcropping tourmaline breccia and anomalous Cu, Mo, and silver in historic soil geochemical anomaly (see Figure 6).
Figure 6: Ball Park Breccia Zone previous drilling and planned drill holes.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
