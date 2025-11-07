Giant Mining Expands Engagement with RESPEC to Refine Model and Strengthen Potential at Majuba Hill

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — November 07 , 2025 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its engagement with RESPEC Company LLC ( "RESPEC" ). RESPEC will incorporate silver assays from the recent and historic drilling for the Majuba Hill porphyry copper-silver-gold project ( "Majuba Hill" ) in Pershing County, Nevada.
Purpose of Engagement
Building on its mandate, RESPEC's updated interpretation and technical review of the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project is incorporating results from the Company's most recent drill program, including core data from drill holes MHB-30 through MHB-36.
Silver will also be added into the Company's internal project model. This work will refine the geometry of breccia bodies, evaluate the impact of new findings on project potential, and help advance the geologic controls for copper mineralization. In addition, the review will guide the Company's strategy for further drilling, determine the timing of metallurgical studies, and support the evaluation of new target zones.
Notably as previously reported in the ( September 24, 2024 News Release ), Majuba Hill has previously delivered high-grade silver intercepts , including 74.0 feet of 30.1 g/t Ag within 218.0 feet averaging 73.4 g/t Ag and 1.35% Cu (drill hole MHB-27), underscoring the polymetallic strength of the system and its potential to generate significant by-product value alongside copper and gold. These strong silver results will be integrated into the new 3D model and help quantify the contribution of silver mineralization to overall project economics.
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining, commented, "Continuing and expanding our engagement with RESPEC is a critical step in advancing Majuba Hill," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining . "By integrating the silver assays along with the latest core data, we are refining the geological model and unlocking new layers of potential at a time when silver prices have surged to approximately US$50 per ounce, representing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 35% over the past year. This work provides a clear path for future drilling, metallurgical studies, and target evaluation, all essential steps toward realizing Majuba Hill's full potential as a significant copper-silver-gold asset in Nevada—a top-tier U.S. mining jurisdiction."
Figure 1: Majuba Hill 2025 Target Zones
Jeffrey M. Bickel, Principal Geologist at RESPEC Company LLC, commented:
"Our ongoing work at Majuba Hill focuses on refining the geological and structural models to integrate new drilling data with advanced geostatistical and 3D modeling techniques. Incorporating silver assay data—alongside copper and gold, and including the high-grade silver intervals reported in 2024, allows us to map silver distribution within breccia bodies and vein arrays, evaluate its correlation with copper, and better constrain domaining and grade continuity. This refinement supports Giant Mining's efforts to prioritize step-outs, plan metallurgical testwork that addresses silver recovery, and advance delineation of the copper–silver–gold system at Majuba Hill."
On November 6, 2025, the U.S. Geological Survey ( "USGS" ) filed the final 2025 list of critical minerals in the Federal Register. The list retains all 50 minerals from 2022 and adds 10 more (total 60), notably including copper and silver , thereby strengthening federal focus on domestic supply chains through research, permitting, and related policy tools. This designation underscores the strategic relevance of Majuba Hill's copper–silver system. 1
Strategic Impact
The updated interpretation will provide Giant Mining with a stronger technical foundation for future economic potential while highlighting the potential of new target zones across the Majuba Hill property. These results will support the Company's broader strategy of advancing Majuba Hill as a key domestic source of copper and silver at a time of heightened U.S. demand for secure, reshored supply chains.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
Secured funding for next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .
Market Awareness
Furthermore, the Company announces it has entered into an agreement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH ("Plutus") on November 1 st , 2025, for a term of 2 months commencing on November 7th, 2025, in for a total payment of EURO 120,000 to provide consulting services related to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and investor awareness in the European market. Plutus has a business address at Buchtstr. 13, Bremen 28195, Germany and can be contacted at (email: contact@plutuinves.de), or by telephone: (+49 42117540174 ). Plutus (including its directors and officers) has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Plutus as compensation for its marketing services.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release is not intended to constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities in Australia or in any other jurisdiction. Admission to quotation on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") does not imply that the NSX or any regulator endorses the merits of the Company or its securities.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
1 Sourced: November 6, 2025 Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals and About the 2025 List of Critical Minerals
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.