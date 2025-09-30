Giant Mining Announces At-the-Market Offering of up to $5 Million

(TheNewswire)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 30, 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated September 29, 2025 (the " Distribution Agreement ") with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood " or the " Agent "). Under the Distribution Agreement, the Company will be entitled, at its discretion and from time-to-time during the term of the Distribution Agreement, to sell, through Haywood, as sole and exclusive placement agent, such number of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $5 million (the " ATM Offering ").  Sales of the Common Shares will be made through "at-the-market distributions", as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions directly on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or, if any, other recognized Canadian "marketplace" within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operations where the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.  The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Offering, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion.  The Common Shares will be distributed at market prices or prices related to prevailing market prices from time to time.  As a result, prices of the Common Shares sold under the ATM Offering will vary as between purchasers and during the period of distribution.  The ATM Offering will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Offering and June 29, 2027, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agent in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement.

Distributions of the Common Shares under the ATM Offering will be made and qualified by way of a prospectus supplement dated September 29, 2025 (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's existing short form base shelf prospectus (the " Base Shelf Prospectus ") dated May 29, 2025. The Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions in all provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedarplus.ca.  Alternatively, the Company or Haywood will send the Prospectus Supplement (including the Base Shelf Prospectus) upon request.  Such requests may be made by sending an email to Haywood at ecm@haywood.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the ATM Offering to towards the continuation of the drill program on the Marjuba Hill Project and general working capital .

The securities being referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, such as statements related to the closing of the ATM Offering, receipt and approval for the ATM Offering, including the approval of the CSE, the use of proceeds, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the Company's strategy, projects or plans could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR+ (see www.sedarplus.ca ). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

