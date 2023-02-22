Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP

As part of their record-breaking partnership, the brands launch a product collab that's sure to take you back

This is what streams are made of! GHOST the lifestyle brand that spans sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, apparel and merch, and FaZe Clan the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, are taking the next step in their partnership with an exciting product collaboration. The GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" flavor is available in both GHOST® GAMER and GHOST® ENERGY product lines.

FaZe Clan x GHOST

Ready to get you in the summer spirit all year round, " FAZE POP ™" is inspired by the nostalgic popsicle flavor you know and love with classic raspberry and citrus notes. Regardless, if you prefer a ready-to-drink or powdered supplement, you will be locked in to conquer the next level or whatever the day has in store for you.

GHOST ® GAMER delivers an EPIC combo of brain-boosting nootropics and natural energy to ensure you are in the zone for an afternoon on the sticks or at the office. GHOST ® ENERGY is the fully transparent, fully loaded, feel good energy drink you've been waiting for. Both products are vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, and contain zero-sugars.

" GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ 'FAZE POP™' has been loading from the minute we first announced the partnership nearly a year ago," said Dan Lourenco , CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST® . ""FAZE POP" is the first product collaboration in FaZe history that unifies the entire organization, incorporating feedback and ideas from the entire FaZe roster rather than a single creator or team member. We promised our collective communities fresh ideas and innovation and this is just the beginning."

"In our partnership with GHOST®, we've had a shared ambition of setting a new standard in the gaming category by creating an energy product that both of our communities will love," said Adam Bauer , FaZe Clan's SVP of Partnerships. " GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" is our combined take on one of the most nostalgic flavors of all time, and we believe it truly embodies the next generation of the FaZe brand."

The brands will hold giveaways across their social media channels to celebrate this partnership and product launch. Fans will have a chance to win merchandise and product!

GHOST® x FAZE CLAN™ "FAZE POP™" will be available online at ghostlifestyle.com on February 22 and in-store at GNC on March 2 . In addition, GHOST® ENERGY will be available at select 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide starting February 27 .

About GHOST
GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO ® , Chips Ahoy! ®, Sour Patch Kids ® , Sonic ® Drive-In, Warheads ® , Swedish Fish ® and Welch's ® . GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

ABOUT FAZE HOLDINGS INC.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13 competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

GHOST Press Contact:
Alessandra Luckey
aluckey@startrco.com

FaZe Clan Press Contacts:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com + chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com + alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Idexo Launches Game-Changing Web3 Player Management System, Providing Next-Level Gaming Experience

Idexo, the web3 loyalty and revenue infrastructure provider for games and businesses, has launched its latest innovation - the Web3 Player Management System. This new system promises to deliver a game-changing experience that takes player engagement, retention, and revenue to the next level.

The Web3 Player Management System offers a range of benefits, including:

7-Eleven, Inc. and PAC-MAN Give Fans the Chance to Take their Game Play to the Next Level

Power up by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

Chomp on this! 7-Eleven, Inc. is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and its beloved video game icon PAC-MAN™ to reward customers with the chance of winning thousands of prizes to power up the way they play. 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will help loyal customers reach new levels with epic giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection™ merchandise drop, and exciting new limited time only beverages inspired by the iconic PAC-MAN game.

Microsoft and NVIDIA announce expansive new gaming deal

Partnership will bring blockbuster lineup of Xbox games, including Minecraft and Activision titles like Call of Duty, to NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

On Tuesday, Microsoft and NVIDIA announced the companies have agreed to a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox PC games to the NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service, which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

WEMADE partners with Nine66 to further its footprint in Saudi Arabia

- WEMADE, the South Korean game developer, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nine66, a Savvy Games Group ("Savvy") company, to drive the development of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia .

WEMADE partners with Nine66 to further its footprint in Saudi Arabia

Savvy's long-term objective is to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports sectors in Saudi Arabia . The group consists of five independent entities covering areas such as game development, esports, investments and more.

Nine66 is committed to building and investing in the thriving gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia . Nine66 is driving growth and success in the region's gaming industry through a range of initiatives and partnerships, such as publishing, incubator and accelerator programs, training and events, as well as supporting virtual and real-life game development communities.

Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with everything they need to accelerate their work; everything they need to drive their business forward; and everything they need to deliver a real impact, that benefits everyone in the games community.

Saudi Arabia is already a leader in the Middle East's gaming market, with over 80% of its 36 million population identifying as gamers. Recent government-led strategic initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the Saudi gaming industry in the years to come.

WEMADE is one of the most well established South Korean gaming companies of over 22 years of history. The publicly traded company behind MMORPG "The Legend of Mir" series accumulated millions of users globally and has a growing userbase in the Middle East .

Through this partnership, WEMADE has committed to supporting the local gaming ecosystem by providing training and educational content, as well as collaborating with Saudi game developers.

Additionally, the partnership will explore various programs aimed at knowledge transfer, sponsorship of regional events, and expanding networks in the region to help grow the Saudi gaming industry and create new opportunities for developers and gamers alike.

The announcement comes as a follow up from official meetings during the LEAP Tech Conference that took place between February 6 to 9 in Riyadh . Over 170,000 participants and hundreds of speakers came together from multiple countries to the capital of Saudi Arabia , which saw leading tech companies partner with Saudi authorities to drive regional development on multiple fronts.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy has set in motion a set of initiatives as a national effort to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy. As part of its mandate, Savvy is also set to invest USD 37.8 billion in the games industry.

WEMADE recently launched its new flagship game MIR M Global on January 31 , which currently tops the ranks of video games in RPG category in multiple Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia . The partnership with Nine66 is one of the company's latest moves in the region. In January, WEMADE announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and plans to open another branch in MENA region and work with local projects and compani es.

About Nine66

Nine66, part of the Savvy Games Group, is an integrated support system for game developers. It provides infrastructure, skills development, the network, the capital, publishing, and the advisory services to promising games studios and developers, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Through its work, Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with everything they need to accelerate their work, drive their business forward and deliver real impact that benefits the entire games community.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-partners-with-nine66-to-further-its-footprint-in-saudi-arabia-301751740.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c8721.html

PAYDAY Crime War is Soft Launched in Australia

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA /

PopReach Corporation (" PopReach " or the "Company ") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced PAYDAY Crime War its highly anticipated free-to-play mobile action game, has entered soft launch in Australia on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Officially licensed from Starbreeze Studios AB (" Starbreeze "), PAYDAY Crime War transports players into the shoes of the world's most notorious gang of heisters as they join with friends in the first-person shooter on Android and iOS, bringing one of the world's most successful PC game franchises into the hands of mobile gamers.

SOHU.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Fourth Q uarter Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$160 million , down 17% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$29 million, down 14% year-over-year and up 12% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Online game revenues were US$121 million, down 16% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$7 million , compared with net income of US$4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of US$22 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP [1] net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$2 million , compared with net income of US$0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$734 million , down 12% compared with 2021.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$103 million , down 24% compared with 2021.
  • Online game revenues were US$585 million , down 8% compared with 2021.
  • GAAP net loss [2] attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$17 million , compared with net income of US$69 million in 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$2 million , compared with net income of US$79 million in 2021.

[1] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; an impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; and interest expense recognized in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. TCJA"). Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

[2] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release exclude results from Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

Dr. Charles Zhang , Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, we continued to refine our products and optimize operating efficiency with strict budget control, despite the negative impact of COVID-19 and macroeconomic challenges. Thanks to our efforts, brand advertising revenue and bottom line performance both exceeded our prior guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022. At Sohu Media Portal, we continued to dedicate ourselves to improving user experience by providing rich premium content and making significant improvements in both product and technology. At Sohu Video, based on our 'Twin Engine' strategy, we continued to develop both original content and science-based live broadcasting with our advanced live broadcasting technology. Meanwhile, we proactively explored a range of monetization opportunities with our differentiated content marketing campaigns. Online games delivered stable performance, with revenues in line with our prior guidance."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$160 million , down 17% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$29 million, down 14% year-over-year and up 12% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$121 million, down 16% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the natural decline of our older games, including Little Raccoon: Heroes and TLBB PC. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to fewer in-game promotional activities launched for TLBB PC during the quarter, as well as the natural decline of Sea of Dawn, which was launched during the third quarter of 2022.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 78%, compared with 73% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 71% in the third quarter of 2022.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business were 51%, compared with 28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2% in the third quarter of 2022. The margin increase was mainly due to a waiver of unpaid long-term accounts payable of approximately US$10 million recognized during the quarter.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 84%, compared with 84% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 84% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$130 million, down 10% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$130 million, down 10% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter. The decreases were mainly due to Changyou's decrease in marketing and promotional spending for online games.

O perating Loss

GAAP operating loss was US$6 million, compared with an operating loss of US$3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of US$18 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$5 million, compared with an operating loss of US$3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$7 million, compared with income tax expense of US$9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and income tax expense of US$16 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$5 million , compared with income tax expense of US$6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and income tax expense of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2022. Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a one-time tax benefit of US$7 million recognized by Changyou as a result of pre-adjustment of its income tax due for 2022, as well as some of Changyou's subsidiaries having been granted preferential tax rates upon their receipt of Software Enterprise status for 2021.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$7 million, or a net loss of US$0 .21 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of US$22 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$2 million , or a net loss of US$0 .06 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net loss of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022 , cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.44 billion .

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$734 million , down 12% compared with 2021.

Brand advertising revenues were US$103 million , down 24% compared with 2021.

Online game revenues were US$585 million , down 8% compared with 2021.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 74%, compared with 76% in 2021.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business was 16%, compared with 26% in 2021.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games was 84%, compared with 86% in 2021.

Operating Expenses

For 2022, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$543 million , up 2% compared with 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$538 million , up 3% compared with 2021.

O perating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$1 million , compared with an operating profit of US$97 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$4 million, compared with an operating profit of US$106 million in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$58 million , compared with income tax expense of US$62 million in 2021. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$53 million , compared with income tax expense of US$56 million in 2021.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$17 million , or a net loss of US$0.50 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$69 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$2 million , or net income of US$0.07 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$79 million in 2021.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results [3]

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

  • For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts [4] (MAU) were 2.3 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter. The increases were mainly due to improved performance of some of our older games, including TLBB PC, as a result of content updates launched during the quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts [5] (APA) were 0.9 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year and a decrease of 10% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to fewer in-game promotional activities launched for TLBB PC during the quarter.

  • For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.8 million, a decrease of 30% year-over-year and 31% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.4 million, a decrease of 24% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decreases in both MAU and APA were mainly from Little Raccoon: Heroes. The quarter-over-quarter decreases in both MAU and APA were mainly from Sea of Dawn.

[3] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website.

[4] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month.

[5] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$122 million , a decrease of 16% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$121 million , a decrease of 16% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$1 million , a decrease of 27% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both US$103 million , a decrease of 15% year-over-year and 18% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were US$50 million , a decrease of 26% year-over-year and 27% quarter-over-quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$50 million , a decrease of 26% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending for online games, as well as a decrease in bonus expenses. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending for online games.

GAAP operating profit was US$53 million , compared with an operating profit of US$53 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and US$57 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$54 million , compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$55 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and US$58 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$592 million , a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Online game revenues were US$585 million , a decrease of 8% year-over-year. Online advertising revenues were US$7 million , a decrease of 36% year-over-year.

GAAP and non - GAAP gross profit were both US$499 million , a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

GAAP operating expenses were US$222 million , a decrease of 13% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$218 million , a decrease of 13% year-over-year.

GAAP operating profit was US$277 million , compared with an operating profit of US$302 million for 2021.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$282 million , compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$310 million for 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, Sohu estimates:

  • Brand advertising revenues to be between US$20 million and US$23 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 3% to 16%, and a sequential decrease of 20% to 31%.
  • Online game revenues to be between US$121 million and US$131 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 17% to 23%, and a sequential increase of nil to 8%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$15 million and US$25 million ; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$20 million and US$30 million.

For the first quarter 2023 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.80 = US$1.00 , as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.35 = US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2022, and RMB7.09 = US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty particularly in view of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the general macroeconomic environment in China .

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; an impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge imposed by the U.S. TCJA. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; the impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; the impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As the impact of share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact, and the impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses does not involve subsequent cash outflow or is reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor this impact in when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; the impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses, and also excluded the interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; the impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge is that these excluded items have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Sohu's business for the foreseeable future and similar impairment charges may also recur. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; recent slow-downs in the growth of the Chinese economy; the uncertain regulatory landscape in the People's Republic of China ; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales and online games for its revenues; the impact of the U.S. TCJA; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy in China in general and on Sohu's business in particular; and the possibility that the agreement governing inspections and investigations of audit firms based in China that was entered into in August 2022 between the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") and the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance of China does not continue to be implemented to the satisfaction of the PCAOB and Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which could result in the SEC's prohibiting trading of Sohu's ADSs on Nasdaq, any other U.S. stock exchange, or the U.S. over-the-counter markets Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , and other filings with and information furnished to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, February 21, 2023 (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, February 21, 2023 ) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here , which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu , one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 627 2 -6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022


Sep. 30, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021

Revenues:












Brand advertising

$

28,778

$

25,762

$

33,638


$

103,233

$

134,967

Online games


121,381


148,895


143,708



585,424


638,225

Others


10,241


10,617


15,645



45,215


62,384

Total revenues


160,400


185,274


192,991



733,872


835,576













Cost of revenues:












Brand advertising (includes share-based
compensation expense of $-8,  $19, $-115, $48, and $1,
respectively) [6]


14,020


25,245


24,214



86,642


99,522

Online games (includes share-based compensation
expense of $18,  $42, $43, $143, and $276,
respectively)


18,888


24,451


23,053



91,001


87,616

Others


2,888


3,972


4,477



13,930


17,533

Total cost of revenues


35,796


53,668


51,744



191,573


204,671













Gross profit


124,604


131,606


141,247



542,299


630,905













Operating expenses:












Product development (includes share-based
compensation expense of $217, $613, $437, $2,026,
and $3,904, respectively)


67,147


64,688


68,392



260,772


268,863

Sales and marketing (includes share-based
compensation expense of  $-21, $58, $-186, $128, and
$168, respectively)


47,067


73,347


54,793



225,480


182,690

General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $332, $720, $110, $2,594,
and $4,229, respectively)


15,970


11,629


20,970



56,920


81,880

Total operating expenses


130,184


149,664


144,155



543,172


533,433













Operating profit/(loss)


(5,580)


(18,058)


(2,908)



(873)


97,472













Other income, net


779


4,750


12,982



17,643


29,416

Interest income


6,190


4,808


3,359



17,311


15,641

Interest expense


-


-


-



-


(7,500)

Exchange difference


(1,071)


3,129


(1,150)



6,524


(3,462)

Income/(loss) before income tax expense


318


(5,371)


12,283



40,605


131,567













Income tax expense

7,413


16,213


8,695



57,946


62,296

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations


(7,095)


(21,584)


3,588



(17,341)


69,271

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax [7]


-


-


-



-


864,902

Net income/(loss)


(7,095)


(21,584)


3,588



(17,341)


934,173













Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest
shareholders


(1)


(1)


(1)



2


(3)

Less: Net loss from discontinued operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest
shareholders


-


-


-



-


6,451













Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited


(7,094)


(21,583)


3,589



(17,343)


69,274

Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to Sohu.com Limited


-


-


-



-


858,451

Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited


(7,094)


(21,583)


3,589



(17,343)


927,725













Basic net income/(loss) from continuing operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited [8]

$

(0.21)


(0.63)

$

0.09


$

(0.50)

$

1.75

Basic net income from discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-


-

$

-


$

-

$

21.74

Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.21)

$

(0.63)

$

0.09


$

(0.50)

$

23.49

Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,091


34,387


39,373



34,945


39,501













Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations
per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.21)


(0.63)

$

0.09


$

(0.50)

$

1.75

Diluted net income from discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-


-

$

-


$

-

$

21.74

Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.21)

$

(0.63)

$

0.09


$

(0.50)

$

23.49

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,091


34,387


39,373



34,945


39,501

























[6] The cost of brand advertising revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a waiver of unpaid long-term accounts payable of approximately US$10 million recognized during the quarter.

[7] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release exclude results from Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

[8] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

















SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)








As of Dec. 31, 2022


As of Dec. 31, 2021

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

697,821

$

998,949

Restricted cash


3,641


1,969

Short-term investments


473,624


399,345

Accounts receivable, net


67,541


82,550

Prepaid and other current assets


83,093


107,311

Total current assets


1,325,720


1,590,124

Fixed assets, net


288,226


329,997

Goodwill


47,415


48,811

Long-term investments, net


26,012


53,121

Intangible assets, net


5,394


9,136

Long-term time deposits


265,802


189,007

Other assets


19,207


25,589

Total assets

$

1,977,776

$

2,245,785






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

56,449

$

87,447

Accrued liabilities


126,461


138,196

Receipts in advance and deferred revenue


48,080


57,041

Accrued salary and benefits


60,754


91,485

Taxes payables


10,612


16,714

Other short-term liabilities


114,532


112,568

Total current liabilities

$

416,888

$

503,451






Long-term other payables


1,795


3,922

Long-term tax liabilities


448,043


443,083

Other long-term liabilities


340


3,142

Total long-term liabilities

$

450,178

$

450,147

Total liabilities

$

867,066

$

953,598











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity


1,109,442


1,290,869

Noncontrolling interest


1,268


1,318

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,110,710

$

1,292,187






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,977,776

$

2,245,785

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






















Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022


Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022


Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



GAAP


Non-GAAP Adjustments


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP Adjustments


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP Adjustments


Non-GAAP
























(8)

(a)





19

(a)





(115)

(a)


Brand advertising gross profit

$

14,758

$

(8)

$

14,750

$

517

$

19

$

536

$

9,424

$

(115)

$

9,309

Brand advertising gross margin


51 %




51 %


2 %




2 %


28 %




28 %
























18

(a)





42

(a)





43

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

102,493

$

18

$

102,511

$

124,444

$

42

$

124,486

$

120,655

$

43

$

120,698

Online games gross margin


84 %




84 %


84 %




84 %


84 %




84 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

7,353

$

-

$

7,353

$

6,645

$

-

$

6,645

$

11,168

$

-

$

11,168

Others gross margin


72 %




72 %


63 %




63 %


71 %




71 %
























10

(a)





61

(a)





(72)

(a)


Gross profit

$

124,604

$

10

$

124,614

$

131,606

$

61

$

131,667

$

141,247

$

(72)

$

141,175

Gross margin


78 %




78 %


71 %




71 %


73 %




73 %







































Operating expenses

$

130,184

$

(528)

(a) $

129,656

$

149,664

$

(1,391)

(a) $

148,273

$

144,155

$

(361)

(a) $

143,794
























538

(a)





1,452

(a)





289

(a)


Operating loss

$

(5,580)

$

538

$

(5,042)

$

(18,058)

$

1,452

$

(16,606)

$

(2,908)

$

289

$

(2,619)

Operating margin


-3 %




-3 %


-10 %




-9 %


-2 %




-1 %




















Income tax expense

$

7,413

$

(1,954)

(c,d)$

5,459

$

16,213

$

(1,884)

(c,d)$

14,329

$

8,695

$

(2,863)

(c,d)$

5,832
























538

(a)





1,452

(a)





289

(a)






2,442

(b)





891

(b)





(6,532)

(b)






(610)

(c)





(224)

(c)





1,632

(c)






2,564

(d)





2,108

(d)





1,230

(d)


Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest

$

(7,095)

$

4,934

$

(2,161)

$

(21,584)

$

4,227

$

(17,357)

$

3,588

$

(3,381)

$

207
























538

(a)





1,452

(a)





289

(a)






2,442

(b)





891

(b)





(6,532)

(b)






(610)

(c)





(224)

(c)





1,632

(c)






2,564

(d)





2,108

(d)





1,230

(d)


Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

(7,094)

$

4,934

$

(2,160)

$

(21,583)

$

4,227

$

(17,356)

$

3,589

$

(3,381)

$

208

Diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

(0.21)



$

(0.06)

$

(0.63)



$

(0.50)

$

0.09



$

0.01

Shares/ADSs used in computing
diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


34,091




34,091


34,387




34,387


39,373




39,373







































Note:



















(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.

(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(c) To adjust for the impacts of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.










(d) To adjust for the effect of the Toll Charge.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
















Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022


Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



GAAP


Non-GAAP Adjustments


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP Adjustments


Non-GAAP


















48

(a)





1

(a)


Brand advertising gross profit

$

16,591

$

48

$

16,639

$

35,445

$

1

$

35,446

Brand advertising gross margin


16 %




16 %


26 %




26 %


















143

(a)





276

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

494,423

$

143

$

494,566

$

550,609

$

276

$

550,885

Online games gross margin


84 %




84 %


86 %




86 %


















-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

31,285

$

-

$

31,285

$

44,851

$

-

$

44,851

Others gross margin


69 %




69 %


72 %




72 %


















191

(a)





277

(a)


Gross profit

$

542,299

$

191

$

542,490

$

630,905

$

277

$

631,182

Gross margin


74 %




74 %


76 %




76 %














Operating expenses

$

543,172

$

(4,748)

(a)$

538,424

$

533,433

$

(8,301)

(a)$

525,132


















4,939

(a)





8,578

(a)


Operating profit/(loss)

$

(873)

$

4,939

$

4,066

$

97,472

$

8,578

$

106,050

Operating margin


0 %




1 %


12 %




13 %














Income tax expense

$

57,946

$

(5,118)

(c,d)$

52,828

$

62,296

$

(6,101)

(c,d)$

56,195































4,939

(a)





8,578

(a)






9,659

(b)





(5,102)

(b)






(2,416)

(c)





1,274

(c)






7,534

(d)





4,827

(d)






-

(e)





156

(e)


Net income/(loss) before non-controlling
interest

$

(17,341)

$

19,716

$

2,375

$

69,271

$

9,733

$

79,004































4,939

(a)





8,578

(a)






9,659

(b)





(5,102)

(b)






(2,416)

(c)





1,274

(c)






7,534

(d)





4,827

(d)






-

(e)





156

(e)















Net income/(loss) from continuing
operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net income/(loss) per
ADS

$

(17,343)

$

19,716

$

2,373

$

69,274

$

9,733

$

79,007

Net income from discontinued operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited for
diluted net income per ADS [ 9]

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

858,431


1,216

$

859,647

Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per ADS

$

(17,343)

$

19,716

$

2,373

$

927,705


10,949

$

938,654














Diluted net income/(loss) from
continuing operations per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.50)



$

0.07

$

1.75



$

2.00

Diluted net income from discontinued
operations per ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

-




-

$

21.74



$

21.76

Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.50)




0.07

$

23.49



$

23.76

ADS used in computing diluted net
income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited


34,945




34,945


39,501




39,501














Note:













(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.

(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(c) To adjust for the impacts of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(d) To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.

(e) To adjust for the one-time impairment charge recognized for an investment unrelated to the Company's core businesses.














[9] Following the completion on September 23, 2021 of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, Sohu no longer has any ownership interest in Sogou. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this release exclude results from Sogou operations. For historical statements, the results of operations of Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301751411.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

