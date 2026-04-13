Gevo Appoints Joan Cetera as Vice President, Communications and Public Relations

Gevo Appoints Joan Cetera as Vice President, Communications and Public Relations

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels and chemicals and carbon management, today announced the appointment of Joan Cetera as Vice President of Communications and Public Relations, further supporting GEVO's broader leadership transition.

Joan brings extensive experience leading enterprise communications for publicly traded companies, with expertise spanning executive communications, reputational management and communications strategy during periods of organizational change. Over her more than 20-year career, she has partnered closely with senior leadership teams to align external perception with business strategy and stakeholder priorities.

In her role at Gevo, Joan will oversee corporate communications and public relations, supporting internal communications, media engagement and external messaging as the company continues to advance its strategy across renewable fuels, carbon solutions and sustainability-driven markets.

"Clear, credible communications are critical as Gevo continues to execute on its strategy," said Gevo Chief of Staff Kimberly Bowron. "Joan's experience and leadership will help ensure our communications reflect the substance of our work and support our engagement with employees, investors, partners, and other stakeholders."

About Gevo  

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy.

Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, statements related to the hiring of Joan Cetera, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on

Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact
PR@gevo.com

IR Contact
IR@Gevo.com


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