Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

"With the recent publishing of our Mineral Resources Update, and the approach of the 2023 Nevada exploration season, we are actively sharing the growing Fondaway Canyon story with investors looking for new opportunities in what has become a very strong gold market," stated Getchell Gold President Mike Sieb, adding "We have had great experiences with the Money Show in the past, and we are excited to engage with an active group of gold-savvy investors."

Appointments and Engagements

The Company is pleased to announce that Fred Cooper has been appointed as an Investor Relations Consultant of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Cooper has over 40 years of experience in the investment industry and mineral exploration sector, as both a broker and investor relations.

Through Mr. Cooper's prior role as investor relations with SilverCrest Mines Inc. and subsequent spinout of SilverCrest Metals Inc., following the acquisition by First Majestic Silver Corp. for $150 million, he assisted the companies in raising the requisite funds to bring two mines from inception to production, resulting in a highly impressive return for shareholders.

The Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Cooper at a price of $0.28 cents for a period of 5 years. The stock options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan. He will receive compensation of $4,000 per month over the 12 month term of the contract.

The Company also announces that it has engaged OTCWagon for a 40 day investor awareness program to increase exposure of Getchell Gold Corp, at a cost of $5000 CDN.

About The Money Show

The Money Show brings the experts to self-directed investors and traders seeking the latest market analysis and portfolio advice from elite financial experts. For 40 years, it has worked to empower individuals with a passion for investing and trading with state-of-the-art tools, extensive education, and powerful access to specific recommendations and strategies from the industry's most respected professionals via Educational Virtual Expos, award winning "In Person" Investor Conferences, and In Depth MoneyMaster courses on trading and investing.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground Mineral Resources Estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer, the Dixie Comstock project, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company by e-mail at info@getchellgold.com or by phone at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161865

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

