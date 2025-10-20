Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 80m Down-Dip at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 80m Down-Dip at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to present assay results from drill holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32, testing the down-dip extension of the Colorado SW gold zone at the Company's 100% owned, preliminary economic stage, Fondaway Canyon project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

FCG25-31

  • Extended the Colorado SW zone 40m down-dip and 40m along strike
  • Intersected two closely spaced intervals grading 1.3 g/t Au over 45.4m and 1.1 g/t Au over 40.3m
  • Intersected a newly developing upper lens grading 1.9 g/t Au over 50 m

FCG25-32

  • Intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 90.7m extending the Colorado SW zone 60-80m down-dip
  • Ended in mineralization
  • The Colorado SW gold zone remains open for further expansion.

"We have chalked up two more drill holes that continue to produce major gold intercepts at Fondaway Canyon.  The consistency and breadth of the gold mineralization is impressive as is the frequency of additional discoveries." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32

Drill holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32 were stationed on the same drill pad near the base of the canyon (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to test the down-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone.

Both holes demonstrate the continued consistency and thickness of the Colorado SW gold zone.

The Company has traced the Colorado SW zone for 500m on-section, with the mineralization remaining open both up and down dip, and along strike.

Table 1: Drill Holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32 Notable Gold Intervals (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Drill Hole FCG25-31

FCG25-31 was designed to test the down-dip extent of the Colorado SW zone and 40 metres along strike to the northwest from FCG21-12, drilled in 2021.  FCG25-31 successfully intersected a broad zone of gold mineralization comprising two closely spaced intervals grading 1.3 g/t Au over 45.4 m and 1.1 g/t Au over 40.3 m (Table 1 and Figure 3) extending the Colorado SW zone 25-90 metres beyond the 2024 mineral resource estimate pit shell.

Of note, a significant gold interval grading 1.9 g/t Au over 50 m was encountered at a considerably shallower depth than the Colorado SW zone and may represent a newly developing upper lens of gold mineralization.  Additional drilling will be required to characterize the import of this gold intercept.

Figure 1: Drill rig drilling hole FCG25-31 (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Drill Hole FCG25-32

Drill hole FCG25-32 was designed to test the down-dip continuation of the Colorado SW zone as a 60m step out to the SW from hole FCG21-12 and on plane with hole FC17-05, drilled by a previous operator in 2017, a further 200m distant.

FCG25-32 intersected a broad zone of mineralization grading 1.1 g/t Au over 90.7 m (Table 1 and Figure 3) directly on trend with the projected geometry of the Colorado SW Zone.  This gold interval represents an accretive 60-80m step-out down-dip to the southwest from hole FCG21-12 (Figure 3) and has extended the gold mineralization 75-170m beyond the mineral resource estimate pit shell model.

Of special note:

  1. Hole FCG25-32 ended in mineralization.  The hole was stopped prematurely before reaching target depth due to ground conditions; and
  2. The Company has strong confidence that gold mineralization continues down-dip based on hole FC17-05, situated 200 metres distant and on trend, that intersected 2.5 g/t Au over 25.8 m and ended in mineralization (Figure 2 and 3).

Figure 2: Fondaway Canyon Central Area drill location plan map. (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

2025 Drill Program

An initial 10-hole 3,000-metre (10,000 foot) drill program is well underway and on track for completion by the end of October.  The drill program is designed to extend the gold mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value.

Upon completion of the two drill holes reported herein, the drill moved 200 metres to the southeast to the base of the West Pit (Figure 2), to drill a series of three holes targeting the mineralized horizon between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones.  This area has experienced very limited historical drilling, is situated within the mineral resource pit shell, and is open for in-pit mineral resource expansion.

Figure 3: Cross section highlighting drill holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32's gold intervals. (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1.  Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and success of the 2025 drill program, and the ability to delineate and extend gold mineralization at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/20/c4292.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldGTCH:CNXCSE:GTCHPrecious Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold

Developing gold and copper projects in the top mining jurisdiction of Nevada.

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hobart to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Hobart is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in securities, corporate... Keep Reading...
PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

On May 2, 2024 Robert (Bob) Bass of Ontario, Canada acquired, through Bass Research Services Ltd., non-convertible debentures for principal amount of $300,000 (" Debentures ") and 3,000,000 debenture warrants (" Debenture Warrants ") of Getchell Gold Corp. (the " Company ") pursuant to a private... Keep Reading...
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the third and final tranche of its... Keep Reading...
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below. The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of... Keep Reading...
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal... Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony IngotDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Proposed issue of securities - JLL

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies

Battery Metals Investing

Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC

Battery Metals Investing

Options Prospectus

Precious Metals Investing

Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Units

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: JZR Gold Jumps 113 Percent