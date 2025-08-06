Get Ready, JUVÉDERM® Day is Calling!

- Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Third Annual JUVÉDERM ® Day with BOGO Gift Cards and $10,000 Sweepstakes
- Join Allē Today to Take Advantage of Limited-Time Offers, While Supplies Last
- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announces the return of JUVÉDERM ® Day Wednesday, August 20 . This year's holiday marks the third annual celebration of aesthetics excellence with exciting offers exclusively for Allē Members.
"The JUVÉDERM ® Collection, the number one chosen hyaluronic acid filler collection in the U.S. *,1 , is an important part of a comprehensive aesthetic treatment plan and is specifically designed to deliver smooth, natural-looking, and instant results," said Glen Curran , Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics. "Exclusive offers are back by popular demand, giving Allē Members even more reasons to take advantage of savings and explore treatment with JUVÉDERM ® ."
The JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers invites consumers to answer the call and say "yes" to subtle, natural-looking results. Aesthetic providers consistently choose JUVÉDERM ® for its six unique hyaluronic acid filler formulations FDA-approved to add volume to 10 specific indication areas of the face. 2-7 A JUVÉDERM ® treatment plan can be tailored to each individual patient's facial anatomy and aesthetic goals. 2-7
Celebrate JUVÉDERM ® Day with exclusive offers available through Allē , the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics:
- Buy One Get One (BOGO) Gift Cards † : On Wednesday, August 20 , beginning at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET , Allē Members can purchase a $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card at JuvedermDay.com and receive an additional $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card for free, while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.
- J UVÉDERM ® Day Sweepstakes : Allē Members who book a consultation and receive treatment with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection between September 20 and September 30, 2025 can enter for a chance to win $10,000 ‡ !
- Allē Members must register by 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on September 12 to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. New to Allē? Visit JuvedermDay.com to become a Member.
- Plus, enjoy more flexibility by pairing your savings with a convenient Allē Payment Plan powered by Cherry § , so you can get treated now and pay over time.
"JUVÉDERM ® Day is always a hit with patients in my practice. The holiday sparks transparent conversations about hyaluronic acid fillers, helping patients make treatment choices that are right for them," said Caroline Robinson , MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Tone Dermatology. "It's always rewarding to see how subtle treatment can make a big impact. JUVÉDERM ® Day is the perfect time to explore the full collection and take advantage of exclusive Allē rewards and savings."
JUVÉDERM ® Day is held annually on the third Wednesday of August. To take advantage of JUVÉDERM ® Day offers, visit JuvedermDay.com and follow @JUVEDERM on Instagram and TikTok .
Consumers interested in learning more about the JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers are encouraged to visit Juvederm.com and enroll in Allē , the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics. With 8 million Members, Allē is committed to making each Member's aesthetic journey more rewarding. With Allē, Members can earn points on more than 50 products and treatments across 30,000 U.S. practices, save on their favorite Allergan Aesthetics brands, and access seasonal savings events. Plus, with the Allē app, Members can learn about Allergan Aesthetics treatment options, enjoy surprise Flash offers, and can pay for treatments over time through Allē Payment Plans powered by Cherry. §
*Based on a May 2025 healthcare provider survey in the US (n = 877).
† Gift cards can be used exclusively towards treatment with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM ® is excluded from all promotions.
‡ NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 22+. You must register online at alle.com/juvedermday between 12:00:01 AM PT on 8/20/25 and 3:00:00 PM PT on 9/12/25. Treatment must occur by 9/30/25. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at alle.com/lp/juvdaysweeps-official-rules .
§ Payment options through Cherry Technologies, Inc. are issued by the following lending partners: www.withcherry.com/lending-partners . Term length, approval amount, 0% APR and other promotional rates are subject to eligibility. See www.withcherry.com/terms for details. Iowa only: Borrowers are subject to Iowa state specific underwriting criteria. APR for all Iowa borrowers is capped at 20.99%.
About Allergan Aesthetics
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com .
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .
JUVÉDERM ® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information
APPROVED USES
JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss, for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile, and for augmentation of the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over 21.
JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.
JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC injectable gel is for adults over 21.
JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 21.
JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 21.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM ® formulation?
Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.
What warnings should my doctor advise me about?
- One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.
- If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.
- The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.
- The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.
What precautions should my doctor advise me about?
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist . Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol
- The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied
- The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, under 22 years or over 80 years for chin augmentation, and under 32 years or over 82 years for temple area augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years
- The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies
- If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation
- If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment
- Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.
- Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw
- The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied
- Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events
- Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment
What are possible side effects of treatment?
The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM ® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC, dryness was also reported.
These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).
As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.
To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection, please call the Allergan ® Product Support Department at 1-877-345-5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.
Products in the JUVÉDERM ® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.
References:
- Data on File, Allergan; Dermal Filler AMT, May 2025.
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC Directions for Use, 2023.
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC Directions for Use, 2024.
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC Directions for Use, 2023.
- JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC Directions for Use, 2023.
- JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC Directions for Use, 2023.
- JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC Directions for Use, 2023.
Contact(s)
Investors:
Liz Shea
Liz.Shea@AbbVie.com
(847) 935-2211
Media:
Ember Garrett
Ember.Garrett@allergan.com
(714) 246-3525
© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. JUVÉDERM and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, and AbbVie company, or its affiliates. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-ready-juvederm-day-is-calling-302522547.html
SOURCE AbbVie