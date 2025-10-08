Germany selects Raytheon's SPY-61 for its F127 frigates

Radar will bring advanced capability to the German Navy
Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been selected by the German government to provide the Raytheon-built SPY-6(V)1 radar for installation on eight of its F127 frigates under a requested foreign military sales contract with the U.S. Navy. The contract, which would also include comprehensive support and services to adapt the radar to the ship's design, will make Germany the first international customer for SPY-6.
SPY-6(V)1 features four array faces – each equipped with 37 radar modular assemblies – providing continuous, 360-degree situational awareness. It is part of the U.S. Navy's SPY-6 family of radars that performs air and missile defense on seven classes of ships and is a giant leap in capability for the fleet.
" Germany's selection of SPY-6 reaffirms the global confidence in the radar's advanced capabilities and its critical role in enhancing naval defense," said Barbara Borgonovi , president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Integrating the radar on F127 frigates will provide the German Navy with a multi-mission solution that enables faster and more informed decision-making at sea."
SPY-6 is the most advanced, most tested maritime radar in the world. It is one of several radar programs designed and manufactured at Raytheon's Radar Development Facility in Andover, Mass. , a 30,000-square foot site supporting the production of diverse types of radars for U.S. and allied forces. This vertically integrated and highly automated site is one of the most advanced in the world, with sophisticated radar testing and integration happening around the clock.
About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.
About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion , is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia .
