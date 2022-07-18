Life Science NewsInvesting News

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced that AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will submit a conditional marketing authorization application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20), an investigational bispecific antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in the second half of 2022. Genmab recently announced that the company will submit a biologics license application (BLA) for epcoritamab with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), also in the second half of 2022.

The MAA submission is supported by results from the large b-cell lymphoma (LBCL) cohort of the pivotal EPCORE™ NHL-1 open-label, multi-center trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), including DLBCL. In April 2022, Genmab and AbbVie announced the topline results from the Phase II expansion part of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 trial. In June 2022, primary results were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation as part of the Presidential Symposium at the 27 th Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA2022) in Vienna, Austria.

"The MAA submission will mark the next step towards potentially obtaining marketing approval in Europe and being able to deliver a new therapeutic option to patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "While there are existing treatments for DLBCL patients across Europe, we recognize the significant medical need for alternative therapeutic options for patients unable to tolerate current treatments or whose treatments have failed."

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. The companies are committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies, including an ongoing phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL (NCT: 04628494).

About Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

DLBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL that affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. DLBCL, the most common type of NHL worldwide, accounts for about 25 percent of diagnosed cases of B-cell NHL worldwide. DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system. The disease occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men. i,ii

About the EPCORE™ NHL-1 Trial

EPCORE™ NHL-1 is an open-label, multi-center safety and preliminary efficacy trial of epcoritamab including a phase 1 first-in-human, dose escalation part; a phase 2 expansion part; and an optimization part. The trial was designed to evaluate subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-NHL, including LBCL and DLBCL. Data from the dose escalation part of the study, which determined the recommended phase 2 dose, were published in The Lancet in 2021. In the phase 2 expansion part, additional patients are treated with epcoritamab to further explore the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab in patients with different types of relapsed/refractory B-NHLs who had limited therapeutic options.

The primary endpoint of the phase 2 expansion part was overall response rate (ORR) as assessed by an IRC. Secondary efficacy endpoints included duration of response, complete response rate, progression-free survival, overall survival, time to response, time to next therapy, and rate of minimal residual disease negativity.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response towards target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B-cells and induces T cell mediated killing of CD20+ cells. iii CD20 is expressed on B-cells and a clinically validated therapeutic target in many B-cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. iv,v

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of people with cancer. For more than 20 years, Genmab's vision to transform cancer treatment has driven its passionate, innovative and collaborative teams to invent next-generation antibody technology platforms and leverage translational research and data sciences, fueling multiple differentiated cancer treatments that make an impact on people's lives. To develop and deliver novel therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Genmab's proprietary pipeline includes bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates.

Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab .

Genmab Forward-Looking Statements

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab ® ; the Y-shaped Genmab logo ® ; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo ® ; HuMax ® ; DuoBody ® ; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo ® ; HexaBody ® ; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo ® ; DuoHexaBody ® ; HexElect ® ; and UniBody ® .

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to EMA for Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine

  • The submission is based on two pivotal Phase 3 studies evaluating atogepant in adult patients with episodic and chronic migraine
  • If approved, atogepant would be the first daily oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the prophylaxis of migraine in Europe
  • AbbVie would become the only company with a portfolio of medicines to offer two treatments for those with chronic migraine, one oral and one injectable

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it has submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for atogepant for the prophylaxis of migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month. The application is supported by the pivotal Phase 3 ADVANCE and PROGRESS studies evaluating the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of atogepant in adult patients with episodic migraine and chronic migraine, respectively. 1,2

Migraine is a complex neurological disease and one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. 3 It is highly prevalent, affecting more than 1 billion people worldwide, 3 including an estimated 11.4 percent of the population in Europe . 4 If approved, atogepant would be the first daily oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the prophylaxis of migraine for adult patients in Europe .

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

laboratory workers

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top Canadian biotech stocks article.

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global investment stage in terms of size and opportunities.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become a “real industry” that has brought “spectacular” returns for mid-cap companies, according to Jessica Chutter, managing director and chairman of biotechnology investment banking with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Announces the Addition of Three Seasoned Executive Leaders to Advance Company Strategy and Performance

Volker Knappertz, MD, as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, to lead the consolidated R&D function and to further enhance and advance the Aurinia pipeline

Scott Habig, as Chief Commercial Officer, to lead and enhance Aurinia's commercial capabilities, replacing Max Colao, who led the formation of the commercial organization and the launch of Aurinia's first FDA-approved product LUPKYNIS ®

BELLUS Health Announces Pricing of US$153 Million Public Offering in Canada and the United States

Common Shares Priced at US$9.25 per Share

In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the "Offering"), BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers and LifeSci Capital as lead manager (collectively, the "Underwriters"), relating to the public offering of 16,540,541 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$9.25 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 2,481,081 common shares from the Company.

5 Small Biotech ETFs

5 Small Biotech ETFs

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Keep reading...Show less

