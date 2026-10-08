General Motors Awards $350,000 Grant to MADD to Expand Underage Substance Use Prevention and Enhance Victim Services Nationwide

Funding will support community-based prevention education and updated resources for victims and survivors impacted by impaired driving
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) today announced it has received a $350,000 grant from General Motors to expand underage substance use prevention efforts across the country and enhance critical support resources for victims and survivors of impaired driving and other substance-related crashes.
The grant will help MADD develop a scalable Train the Trainer model that equips community partners, educators, and schools to deliver MADD's evidence-based Underage Substance Use Prevention programs. The funding will also support enhanced marketing efforts and improved online access to prevention resources, enabling more communities to access tools that help young people make safe and healthy choices.
In addition, building on previous support from the GM Foundation, MADD will update its Victim Services materials to engage victims/survivors seeking support through digital platforms to ensure that people can find something that meets them where they are.
"Ending impaired driving begins with prevention," said Stacey D. Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MADD. "This generous investment from General Motors will help us reach more families, schools, and communities with proven prevention programs while ensuring that victims and survivors have access to relevant, accessible resources during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."
Each year, MADD engages hundreds of thousands of youth, parents, caregivers, and community members through its research-informed prevention programming. In 2025 alone, more than 270,000 children, teens, and caregivers participated in MADD prevention education and outreach efforts. As demand for these programs continues to grow, the organization is working to create new delivery methods that extend its reach beyond traditional facilitator-led presentations.
The Train the Trainer model supported by GM will allow schools and community organizations to implement prevention programming locally, creating sustainable community capacity and increasing access to education focused on preventing underage drinking and other drug use.
Building on prior MADD–GM work, the grant will update victim services materials with consistent trauma-informed best practices and formats that better meet victims' and survivors' needs.
As the nation's leading nonprofit working to end impaired driving and support victims of these violent crashes, MADD remains committed to creating a future where no family has to endure the devastating consequences of impaired driving.
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.
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SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)