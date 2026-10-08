General Motors Awards $350,000 Grant to MADD to Expand Underage Substance Use Prevention and Enhance Victim Services Nationwide

Funding will support community-based prevention education and updated resources for victims and survivors impacted by impaired driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) today announced it has received a $350,000 grant from General Motors to expand underage substance use prevention efforts across the country and enhance critical support resources for victims and survivors of impaired driving and other substance-related crashes.

New unveils new modern logo.

The grant will help MADD develop a scalable Train the Trainer model that equips community partners, educators, and schools to deliver MADD's evidence-based Underage Substance Use Prevention programs. The funding will also support enhanced marketing efforts and improved online access to prevention resources, enabling more communities to access tools that help young people make safe and healthy choices.

In addition, building on previous support from the GM Foundation, MADD will update its Victim Services materials to engage victims/survivors seeking support through digital platforms to ensure that people can find something that meets them where they are.

"Ending impaired driving begins with prevention," said Stacey D. Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MADD. "This generous investment from General Motors will help us reach more families, schools, and communities with proven prevention programs while ensuring that victims and survivors have access to relevant, accessible resources during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

Each year, MADD engages hundreds of thousands of youth, parents, caregivers, and community members through its research-informed prevention programming. In 2025 alone, more than 270,000 children, teens, and caregivers participated in MADD prevention education and outreach efforts. As demand for these programs continues to grow, the organization is working to create new delivery methods that extend its reach beyond traditional facilitator-led presentations.

The Train the Trainer model supported by GM will allow schools and community organizations to implement prevention programming locally, creating sustainable community capacity and increasing access to education focused on preventing underage drinking and other drug use.

Building on prior MADD–GM work, the grant will update victim services materials with consistent trauma-informed best practices and formats that better meet victims' and survivors' needs.

As the nation's leading nonprofit working to end impaired driving and support victims of these violent crashes, MADD remains committed to creating a future where no family has to endure the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 51%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.  

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-motors-awards-350-000-grant-to-madd-to-expand-underage-substance-use-prevention-and-enhance-victim-services-nationwide-302900888.html

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GMnyse:gm
GM
The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property

LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its regional drilling program on the Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project"), led by a near-surface intersection of 6.05 gt Au... Keep Reading...
Pan Global Intersects 83 Meters of 1.74 g/t Gold, Expanding New Gold Zone at Cármenes Project, Spain

Pan Global Intersects 83 Meters of 1.74 g/t Gold, Expanding New Gold Zone at Cármenes Project, Spain

Providencia drillhole PVD16 returns 83 meters at 1.74 g/t gold from 9 meters depth, including multiple higher-grade intervals Widest high-grade intercept to date includes 4.88 g/t gold over 9 meters, 12.57 g/t gold over 2 meters, 2.65 g/t gold over 12 meters, and a peak of 32.2 g/t gold over 0.5... Keep Reading...
Gemdale Gold Reports More Wide Intersections at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland, including 60.85m at 0.80 g/t Au and 47.16m at 0.82g/t

Gemdale Gold Reports More Wide Intersections at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland, including 60.85m at 0.80 g/t Au and 47.16m at 0.82g/t

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG,OTC:GDGIF)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Phase 1 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western Finland. This... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Intersects 138.87 g/t Gold over 4.45 m at Thundermine in Matagami

Nuvau Intersects 138.87 g/t Gold over 4.45 m at Thundermine in Matagami

High-grade orogenic quartz-tourmaline veins encountered within a broad, intrusive-hosted gold system that remains open at depth and along trend Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer drilling program at Thundermine (also called... Keep Reading...
Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

Gemdale Gold Intersects 5.19m at 14.01 g/t Au within 110m at 1.18 g/t Au at the Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG,OTC:GDGIF)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. This release... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

Marvel Biosciences Reports MB-204 as Highly Effective at Treating Autism Behaviours in Shank3 Mouse Model

Coles Orders Fiji Kava® FZZR™ – First Flavoured Kava Product to Launch in Australia

Related News

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC

base metals investing

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Prices, Plus Uranium's "Slam Dunk" Setup

silver investing

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet

silver investing

Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland

copper investing

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2026