Genentech Announces Positive Phase II Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People Living With Obesity

- A once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a statistically significant placebo-adjusted weight loss of 22.5% (p < 0.001) at 48 weeks at the highest dose tested (24 mg), without reaching a weight loss plateau -

- 54% of participants on the 24 mg dose achieved resolution of obesity (BMI <30 kg/m2) vs. 13% in the placebo group -

- CT-388 demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile generally consistent with its drug class with no new or unexpected safety signals -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. The study found that once-weekly subcutaneous injections of CT-388 (titrated up to 24 mg) resulted in significant and clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted weight loss of 22.5% (efficacy estimand) without reaching a weight loss plateau at 48 weeks. A clear dose-response relationship on the weight loss was observed. For the treatment-regimen estimand, the placebo-adjusted weight loss achieved with CT-388 was 18.3% (p-value < 0.001). At week 48 for the 24 mg dose, 95.7% of CT-388 treated participants achieved a weight loss of ≥5%, 87% achieved ≥10%, 47.8% achieved ≥20%, and 26.1% achieved ≥30%. 73% of participants who were pre-diabetic at baseline and treated with CT-388 at 24 mg achieved normal blood glucose levels at week 48 compared to 7.5% in the placebo group.

The treatment was well-tolerated, with the majority of gastrointestinal-related adverse events being mild-to-moderate, generally consistent with the incretin class of medicines. In addition, the treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events was low (5.9% in CT-388 arms; 1.3% in placebo arm). The full results of the study will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

"We are pleased to see such meaningful weight loss in people treated with CT-388," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "The robust weight loss combined with a well-tolerated safety profile reinforces our confidence in the clinical development program as we advance to Phase III trials."

With its growing cardiometabolic portfolio and strong diagnostic expertise of Roche, Genentech is advancing potentially transformative standards of care to improve the lives of people living with cardiometabolic diseases as well as reducing the significant burden on healthcare systems and society.

Obesity is recognized as the greatest single risk factor for chronic disease globally. By 2035, over four billion people (more than half of the global population) are projected to be living with excess weight or obesity, a trend affecting nearly every country. This rise is driven by a complex mix of genetics and biology as well as behavioral, environmental and socioeconomic factors, placing an increased strain on healthcare systems due to the associated burden of comorbidities and reduced quality of life.

Since integrating CT-388 into the pipeline, we have designated it within Genentech as a fast-track asset and significantly accelerated its clinical development with the goal to bring this potential therapy to patients as soon as possible. CT-388 is currently being investigated in an additional Phase II study (CT388-104) to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of CT-388 in participants who are living with obesity or are overweight and have type 2 diabetes. The Phase III clinical trial program of CT-388 in obesity (Enith1 and Enith2) is expected to start this quarter. In addition to offering robust efficacy as a standalone therapy, CT-388 also plays a key role in unlocking the promise of our obesity pipeline and is considered as a combination asset for petrelintide.

About the CT-388 (103) Phase II study [NCT06525935]

The multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group dose-finding Phase II trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CT-388 at low, middle, and high doses in 469 people with obesity. It includes adults with obesity (BMI≥30.0 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI ≥27.0 and <30.0 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related comorbidity without type 2 diabetes and evaluated five dosing cohorts with different up-titration schemes with 24 mg being the highest dose tested. The primary endpoint was percent change in body weight from baseline to week 48.

About CT-388

CT-388 is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other obesity-related comorbidities. It aims to reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar by selectively targeting and activating both receptors which integrate nutrient-derived signals to control energy homeostasis. CT-388 was designed to have potent activation of both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, but with minimal to no ß-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimizes receptor internalization and consequent desensitization, which is expected to lead to prolonged pharmacological activity.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit https://www.gene.com .

Media Contact: Meghan Hindman (650) 467-6800
Advocacy Contact: Alana Laurin (650) 225-5171
Investor Contacts: Loren Kalm (650) 225-3217
Bruno Eschli +41 61 687 5284

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

roche-holding rhhby otcqx-rhhby swx-rog
RHHBY
The Conversation (0)
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

Priority Review recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inavolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options – – Additional analyses of INAVO120 will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – – The... Keep Reading...
Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide Upcoming launches of the new cobas ® c703 & ISE neo units and cobas ® Mass Spec solution are testament to the... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

The designation is based on Phase III INAVO120 results, showing the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting – – Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation... Keep Reading...
Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Over 24 weeks, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p – At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved >5% weight loss, 70% achieved >15% and 45% achieved >20% weight... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Material revenue event from the Convera Commercial Agreement

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

Related News

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report

base-metals-investing

Quarterly Activities Report

gold-investing

Drilling confirms grade continuity at depth and along strike

precious-metals-investing

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Expanding a Multimillion Ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region

energy-investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?