GE Aerospace Wraps Historic Farnborough Airshow

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) wrapped up the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow with record engine demand, continued momentum across durability and services, and major advances in hybrid electric flight.

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said, "At GE Aerospace, we are focused on delivering for our customers today while investing in the technologies that will shape the future of flight. This week at Farnborough reflected that commitment as we announced record orders, hardware enhancements to improve durability and a breakthrough hybrid electric milestone."

Record Engine Agreements
GE Aerospace and CFM International, a 50/50 company of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, announced commitments for ~1,800 engines, including:

  • LEAP: CFM announced a memorandum of understanding with IndiGo for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement will be the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM.

Durability Advancement
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency certified the LEAP-1B high-pressure turbine durability kit, designed to double time on wing in hot and harsh operating environments. Initial engine-level certification of the LEAP-1B reverse bleed system was also secured, reducing on-wing fuel nozzle replacements and lowering maintenance burden.

Historic Future of Flight Achievements

  • High Altitude Hybrid Electric: In collaboration with NASA, BETA Technologies, Inc. and Boeing, GE Aerospace announced the completion of the first hybrid electric flight above 30,000 feet, reaching the same altitude levels of passenger commercial aircraft.  

  • Open Fan: CFM announced it has now completed approximately 500 test campaigns and more than 3,000 endurance cycles on its RISE technology demonstration program. Airbus and CFM revealed the livery design for the A380 flight test demonstration aircraft expected to support Open Fan flight testing later this decade.

  • MV250: GE Aerospace highlighted its collaboration with BETA Technologies on the newly unveiled MV250, an autonomous hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed for contested military logistics missions. The aircraft uses a hybrid-electric turbogenerator developed with BETA, extending operational range and adding mission flexibility for military customers.

Defense Capabilities

  • X-BAT: Shield AI and GE Aerospace announced successful integration, actuation, and engine light-off testing of the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) on the F110 engine for Shield AI's X-BAT aircraft.

  • Turkish Technic: GE Aerospace and Turkish Technic signed an agreement to expand OEM-authorized MRO support for Data Link Control and Display Units in Türkiye.

*GE Aerospace & CFM International

About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more at www.geaerospace.com.


Megan Newhouse GE Aerospace +1 203-414-1257 Megan.Newhouse@geaerospace.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GE AerospaceGEnyse:ge
GE
The Conversation (0)
Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Canada - High Grade Ga-Ge Sampling Confirms Historic Results

Canada - High Grade Ga-Ge Sampling Confirms Historic Results

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Canada - High Grade Ga-Ge Sampling Confirms Historic ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Miivo Launches Low Cost, Fully Automated AI Customer Insights Tool for Small to Medium Size Businesses

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Breach US$100 as Middle East Conflict Escalates

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

gold investing

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.5 Million

gold investing

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

base metals investing

Phase 1 Metallurgy 98% Gold Recovery at Mt Solitary