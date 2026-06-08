GE Aerospace and Wolfspeed Collaborate to Accelerate High-Voltage Silicon Carbide Adoption

Announcement highlights:

  • GE Aerospace and Wolfspeed enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the commercial readiness and market acceptance of high-voltage silicon carbide solutions
  • MOU includes the supply of Wolfspeed's 10 kV MOSFET die and jointly determining standard high-voltage power module formats for commercial introduction.
  • The scope of the MOU aligns with the United States Government's stated priorities of accelerating critical technologies for achieving faster time-to-power for strategic markets such as Artificial Intelligence.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on accelerating the adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide across the industrial, aerospace and defense markets.

Under the MOU, the companies plan to develop standards for high-voltage silicon carbide-based power modules to support solid-state transformers, industrial electrification, and next-generation aerospace & defense (A&D) platforms while strengthening supply chain resilience. These higher-voltage power modules will enable systems with fewer series-connected devices and less complexity, enabling solutions that are more compact, efficient and reliable.

"Separately, our two companies have contributed to several industry-first technologies," said Kris Shepherd, president of Electrical Power for GE Aerospace. "Together, we're ready to shape a robust value chain of high-power silicon carbide based on a mutual appreciation for achieving smaller, reliable and more efficient high-voltage end systems."

"As AI, electrification, and defense platforms push power demands higher and timelines shorter, GE Aerospace and Wolfspeed are uniquely positioned to deliver the high-voltage silicon carbide building blocks the market needs," said Robert Feurle, CEO at Wolfspeed. "By securing domestic sourcing of high-power silicon carbide modules, the two companies are jointly committed to enabling systems that improve efficiency and lower time-to-power. High-voltage silicon carbide is finally production-ready exactly as the market confronts a power-delivery crunch legacy silicon cannot solve."

Leveraging silicon carbide, GE Aerospace recently qualified high-voltage power units for U.S. military ground vehicles, marking them production ready. The team also successfully demonstrated their fourth generation of silicon carbide power MOSFET (metal-oxide-semiconductor-field-effect transistors) devices at the company's Research Center in Niskayuna, N.Y. that will improve switching speed, efficiency, and durability.

Wolfspeed leads the industry in high-volume 200 mm silicon carbide manufacturing and recently introduced the world's first commercially available 10 kV SiC MOSFET — honored as a PCIM Top Innovation — giving the industrial, AI, and aerospace & defense markets a production-ready path to high-voltage power.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies that power the world's most disruptive innovations. As the pioneers of silicon carbide, and creators of the most advanced semiconductor technology on earth, we are committed to powering a better world for everyone. Through silicon carbide material, Power Modules, Discrete Power Devices and Power Die Products targeted for various applications, we will bring you The Power to Make It Real™ Learn more at wolfspeed.com . Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark and The Power to Make It Real™ is a trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com .

Media Relations:
media@wolfspeed.com

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@wolfspeed.com

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