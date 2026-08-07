GDIT Awarded $1.3 Billion Enterprise Network Operations and Cybersecurity Support Contract for the Army National Guard

Company brings enhanced artificial intelligence, data analytics and cyber capabilities to strengthen U.S. national security and defend the homeland

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Enterprise Network Operations and Cybersecurity Support (ENOCS) contract to deliver comprehensive enterprise IT and cybersecurity services for the Army National Guard and other federal government partners. The new $1.3 billion contract, awarded by the General Services Administration (GSA) Assisted Acquisition Services, has a one-year base period and six one-year option periods.

The company will also operate, modernize, integrate and defend the Guard's classified and unclassified networks, further strengthening its cyber posture.

Through this contract, GDIT will support the Guard and other federal government partners to upgrade and build new enterprise IT environments that support mission needs. GDIT will provide integrated IT services, including standing up new operations centers, workforce support, technology provisioning and on‑site services. The company will also operate, modernize, integrate and defend the Guard's classified and unclassified networks, further strengthening its cyber posture. In addition, GDIT will apply advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics and communication capabilities to enhance mission execution. Together, these capabilities will create a more agile and resilient enterprise environment – streamlining  operations, enabling faster access to IT services, improving security and elevating service quality for the Guard and its partners.

"The Army National Guard depends on resilient, modern networks to support communities and government partners and safeguard the nation," said Brian Sheridan, GDIT senior vice president for Defense. "We look forward to bringing the full strength of GDIT's digital modernization, AI and cyber capabilities to enhance the mission readiness of the Guard and its partners."

The award builds on GDIT's partnership with the Army National Guard and a broad portfolio of Army-wide support, including delivering enterprise mission IT services for U.S. Army Europe, global integrated base defense sustainment support, flight school training and mission training complex support.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 120,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com.   More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

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SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology

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