GDIT Awarded $1.25 Billion Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services 2 Task Order to Support U.S. Army Europe and Africa

Company will leverage AI/ML, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data analytics capabilities to enhance operational readiness
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded the Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services 2 (EMITS 2) task order to continue supporting U.S. Army Europe and Africa . The $1.25 billion task order, awarded in September, includes a five-month base period for transition and seven option years.
U.S. Army Europe and Africa is a vital service component command that provides ready, combat-credible land forces to deter, and, if needed, defeat aggression from any adversary in Europe and Africa . It has a highly complex IT environment consisting of multiple networks, locations and a large user base with diverse mission partners. To meet the dynamic operational requirements of this geographically dispersed theater, the command requires scalable, cutting-edge and agile IT services.
Under the task order, GDIT will continue to deliver enterprise IT, communications and mission command support services to U.S. Army Europe and Africa's headquarters, subordinate organizations, NATO and other partners throughout its area of responsibility. The company will modernize the command's network infrastructure, mature its mission partner network, implement robust cybersecurity solutions to harden critical systems, and leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics to enhance interoperability and enable rapid decision-making.
"A modern, secure and resilient IT network is critical to U.S. Army Europe and Africa's deterrence and readiness posture," said Brian Sheridan , GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We look forward to continuing to deliver a modern digital backbone that will enable our soldiers and commanders to stay connected, coordinate seamlessly with mission partners and act decisively on the battlefield."
The task order continues GDIT's long-standing support providing mission-critical services to the Army. Earlier this year, GDIT was awarded an Integrated Base Defense Sustainment Support task order to enhance the security and readiness of Army bases. The company also provides advanced training support services to hundreds of thousands of soldiers across the Army.
GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com . More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com .
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gdit-awarded-1-25-billion-enterprise-mission-information-technology-services-2-task-order-to-support-us-army-europe-and-africa-302574242.html
SOURCE General Dynamics