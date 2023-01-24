Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

Primis Logo

Primis and GAMURS Group have worked closely since 2020 and have experienced immense growth in the past two years. Through a successful few years of acquisitions, GAMURS Group has tripled in size, team members, and brand publications. In 2022 alone, the group increased its portfolio by 100%, doubling its publications in gaming, esports, and entertainment verticals.

Riad Chikhani , CEO and Founder of GAMURS Group and Forbes 30 Under 30 member shared his thoughts on the continued partnership. "We're excited to continue working closely with Primis to serve relevant, contextual videos to our users. We have formed a trusted business relationship with our partners at Primis, which has been essential to our growth trajectory. The opportunities Primis' platforms offer for monetization, content curation, and distribution have superseded our expectations. We look forward to continuing our partnership and breaking record achievements in 2023."

According to Grand View Research , the global esports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% through 2030, with factors influencing market growth including an increase in live streaming of games, rising audience reach, and infrastructure for league tournaments, among others. Since its inception, GAMURS has been at the forefront of identifying authentic and authoritative voices in the space, including its flagship brand, Dot Esports, and Gamepur.

"GAMURS boasts more than 62 million monthly active users across its gaming and entertainment publications. Our team at Primis is looking forward to continuing a fruitful partnership with GAMURS Group for the third year in a row, and delivering their users interesting and engaging videos," explained Eyal Topper , VP of Publishers at Primis. "We are all excited to see what is in store for the future."

About GAMURS
GAMURS Group's far-reaching gaming and entertainment network reaches more than 63 million monthly users across its group of mastheads. Its media portfolio includes Dot Esports; the world's premier destination for competitive gaming news, Prima Games; a rapidly growing voice in gaming journalism, We Got This Covered; a wide-reaching entertainment news site, and Destructoid; the go-to for expert content in all video-gaming news and reviews, and many others.

About Primis
Primis is the leader in video discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021 , we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.primis.tech
Twitter: @PrimisLtd
LinkedIn: Primis-UM
Facebook: Primis-UM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763082/Primis_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamurs-group-and-primis-enter-2023-with-an-exclusivity-deal-for-the-third-year-in-a-row-301729291.html

SOURCE Primis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

