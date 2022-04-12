Gaming Arts will be unveiling a large number of innovative new games for each of its gaming platforms including the beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet, the Phocus ® dual display and the HaloTop™ wheel cabinet at NIGA 2022. Gaming Arts has a long tradition of supporting its tribal customers across the country and this year that support will be stronger than ever. The new lineup of VertX Grand™ ...

