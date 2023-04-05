Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

GamerSaloon.com launches new affiliate marketing strategy

GamerSaloon.com is proud to announce the launch of a new affiliate marketing strategy to re-engage the approximately 1.3M users who have signed up since 2006. Through their website, mobile apps, social media handles and esports team, GamerSaloon.com has partnered with several brands that appeal to their male, 18-35 demographic.

"Over time, many gamers stop or slow down the amount of time they are gaming and the games themselves evolve.  Our hope is that we can still connect with that user and introduce them to brands that speak to their lifestyle and values," according to Founder and CEO Gabe Rubin .

Campaigns will also include new content from the Dot City Gaming team of sports game influencers and content creators.  This will include promoting affiliate partners during streams, videos and on social media.

The affiliate market industry is estimated to be worth over $13B annually and is a top customer acquisition channel for 40% of US Merchants according to Influencer Marketing Hub.

For more information about GamerSaloon.com's affiliate strategy or to be a partner, please contact ben@gamersaloon.com

About GamerSaloon.com

GamerSaloon.com is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $97M since inception.  Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden 23, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and NHL 23.  For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com

About Dot City Gaming

Founded in 2017, Dot City Gaming's mission is to bring the sports back to esports.  Focusing on sports titles, the team competes in games such as Madden 23, NBA 2K23, NHL 23, FIFA 23, PGATour 2K23, iRacing and more.  With a combined following of over 1M followers, it is becoming one of the largest sports games communities globally.  For more information visit www.dotcitygaming.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamersalooncom-launches-new-affiliate-marketing-strategy-301791086.html

SOURCE GamerSaloon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×