GameOn Fast Tracks Profitability in December

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces it achieved profitability for the first time in December. The milestone is fueled by a flurry of new deals and based on Adjusted Net Income.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

CEO Matt Bailey said: "We're thrilled with GameOn's cash flow in Q4. We've closed revenue-generating deals at a faster rate than projected, realizing profitability in December ahead of our 2023 target."

The company has accelerated growth in the back half of 2022. Milestones include:

  • Breaking even in October and seeing Adjusted Net Income of $74,778.42 in December.
  • Closing 11 new deals in 2022, including Karate Combat , YOOM (formerly Tetavi), and Gaming Society (in collaboration with the WNBA).
  • Partnering with Karate Combat to launch playable digital fighter NFTs and a fantasy game. The digital fighters are set to launch in Q1 with GameOn keeping 80% of revenue. KC37 saw a league-record 10M total viewers. Karate Combat has global distribution in 100+ countries and is partnered with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN.

Bailey added: "In an unpredictable market, management continues to find ways to thrive by optimizing resources, driving new sales, and exploiting non-dilutive revenue. Cash flow is king. We're thrilled to be profitable in December and expect to continue the upward trend in 2023."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

NON-GAAP                                                             FINANCIAL                                                                            MEASURES

This release contains references and takes into consideration non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue, minus business expenses less interest, tax, and discretionary one-time expenses. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. condensed consolidated interim financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-fast-tracks-profitability-in-december-301718691.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c7273.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere to Launch Finesse P2E Game & NFT Collection on Tron Network

Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs will utilize TRON for the Finesse P2E game and the upcoming NFT collection from the game.

Lithosphere announced its play-to-earn (P2E) game series Finesse with two chapters, "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom." The multi-player platformer features intense gameplay with mixed RPG elements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brelyon and Velocity Esports Partner to Bring Immersive Gaming Experiences to Nevada

Brelyon the MIT spin-off that's invented the first-ever, headset-free virtual display technology for gaming and enterprise applications, is partnering with Velocity Esports to bring Brelyon Ultra Reality™ to Velocity locations, the ultimate venues for gamers, from casual to competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership kicks off with Velocity's location in Las Vegas, Nevada .

Brelyon (PRNewsfoto/Brelyon)

Immersive display technologies for gaming and esports enthusiasts have long faced bottlenecks around content compatibility and user experience. Brelyon has invented Ultra Reality™, a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies that makes it possible to game on a massive 120-inch plus curved display. Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content.

"With Brelyon, Ultra Reality™ builds a bridge between content that gamers love and high-fidelity immersive experiences they covet," said Len Wanger , President of Velocity Esports. "We founded Velocity with a vision to create an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment venue and platform — what we call a 360-degree gaming experience — that merges the in-venue and online gaming for users. We are constantly investing in adding new gaming innovations that better serve the Velocity community, and our partnership with Brelyon furthers our brand promise of delivering Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community."

Ultra Reality™ brings a larger-than-life esports and immersive gaming experience through a holodeck-like, panoramic experience.

"With Brelyon, a pristine image fills up the viewer's peripheral vision, creating an awe-inspiring experience that is perfect for large-format gaming, esports and entertainment," said Barmak Heshmat , CEO of Brelyon. "Velocity has a focus on creating a new kind of immersive gaming experience for users that centers around the concept that people love to play games and to do so socially, and that esports offers engaging experiences that transcend place. We share that vision and we're delighted to partner with Velocity to bring next-level entertainment experiences to Velocity gamers."

Expanding nationwide, Velocity locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, and over 100 titles for esports and PC and console gaming. The Nevada location is located near the Las Vegas strip at Town Square Mall.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA , Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT , UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in joining Brelyon's early access partner program, please visit www.brelyon.com .

ABOUT VELOCITY ESPORTS

As a next generation gaming and entertainment company, Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, premier esports lounges, bowling, social gaming, esports tournaments and other in person entertainment features. Whether competing in a tournament, having a fun night out with family and friends, or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, our commitment is to deliver "Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun" to our guests. Velocity Esports is your home for gaming for casual gamers, serious competitive gamers or esports enthusiasts. Velocity is the perfect destination for your next event or party. Our locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. Our top priority is to consistently deliver on our brand promise – Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community . For more information online, please visit www.velocityesports.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brelyon-and-velocity-esports-partner-to-bring-immersive-gaming-experiences-to-nevada-301717447.html

SOURCE Brelyon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ring Games, NFT RPG <Stella Fantasy> to focus on strengthening partnership ahead of global launch early this year

'2023, the Year of Stella Fantasy'

Strengthening community solidarity ahead of global launch, gains attention from various partnerships

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Drone Racing League Drops Trailer for Metaverse Game, Project Drone Galaxy Powered by Algorand

Fans can claim complimentary digital drones for the upcoming game on Discord

- The Drone Racing League, the world's premier, professional drone racing property, today dropped the official trailer of " Project Drone Galaxy ™", their highly anticipated drone racing game powered by Algorand, the leading high-performance blockchain platform and title partner of DRL.

Launching later this year, DRL's Project Drone Galaxy is a multiplayer drone racing experience in the metaverse, created with Playground Labs.

"Project Drone Galaxy's high-intensity esports-focused gameplay sets a new standard for web3 gaming, and demonstrates what it means to responsibly integrate blockchain technologies in a way that puts users in the driver's seat," said Playground Labs CEO Sam Peurifoy .

In the game, players will build their own drones, compete for digital collectibles and other rewards, and fly-to-win as animal-avatars, battling it out in a high-stakes racing arena complete with barriers, boosts, and fiercely competitive pilots.

"The Drone Racing League is made for Web3. Our fans are avid enthusiasts of drones and blockchain, and as we prepare to launch Project Drone Galaxy powered by Algorand this year, we're excited to unveil a teaser video showcasing our first metaverse game to come," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos.

Project Drone Galaxy's launch comes as the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season takes flight, where the world's best drone pilots race the fastest drones through spectacular courses across IRL, esports and the metaverse – as seen on NBC and top social platforms. The season's finale, " Miami 3-0-FLY" will take place in America's Web3 capital, Miami, Florida , on Saturday, February 25th at 7:30pm EST at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. Tickets are available for purchase.

Tonight, as part of DRL's virtual portion of the season, the world's 12 best drone pilots will race through the Biosphere map in the DRL SIM, the true-to-life drone racing game available on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Games. DRL will live stream the race at 8pm EST on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fans interested in helping DRL to develop Project Drone Galaxy and claim free digital drones can join the Discord .

About DRL

Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-racing-league-drops-trailer-for-metaverse-game-project-drone-galaxy-powered-by-algorand-301717191.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKULLCANDY AND DORITOS BRING BOLD SELF-EXPRESSION TO GAMING WITH LATEST COLLABORATION

Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds Feature UV-Reactive Graphics that Glow When the Lights Go Low

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones 1 and true wireless earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos, the #1 flavored tortilla chip brand 3 . The exclusive drop reimagines the Skullcandy SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds in Doritos Red with a zesty UV-reactive "blacklight" effect that looks right at home alongside dialed-in RGB setups. Ideal for gaming at home or on-the-go, the limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is available now for purchase exclusively on Skullcandy.com and will ship mid-February.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

boy playing video game with hands up

Gaming Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect Gaming in 2023

Difficult macroeconomic forces continue to affect every sector, including gaming. But while there's been a downward trajectory for gaming companies after the highs seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year could bring a remodeling when it comes to what gaming investors can accomplish.

As 2023 begins, a key question is how resilient the gaming sector may be to a larger economic downturn. With inflationary pressures running high and a recession potentially in the cards, experts are set to see their theories tested.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) outlines what industry insiders see coming in the year ahead.

