Gamelancer Media Signs Production Partnership with Azzyland, Canada's #1 Female YouTube Gamer

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer" or the "Company" ) a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a production partnership with Canada's #1 female YouTube gamer, Azzyland .

@AzzyLand on YouTube: 13,400,000 Subscribers
@azzyland on TikTok: 4,600,000 Followers
@azzyland on Instagram: 2,100,000 followers

Total Network of over 20,100,000 Subscribers & Followers

The agreement establishes Gamelancer Media as Azzyland's content production partner to produce and edit Azzyland's video content for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, included but not limited to original content, and co-branded assets featured on Azzyland's YouTube channel, via a 35%/65% revenue split in favour of Azzyland.

"We are thrilled to partner with Azzyland," said Sam Park & Kamar Burke , Co-Founders of Gamelancer Media owned JoyBox Studios. "Azzy is a female pioneer in the online entertainment and gaming world, and we look forward to building important storylines about anti-bullying, and other issues that are important to Azzy and the Gamelancer Media team."

As a crucial segment of the partnership, Gamelancer Media and Azzyland will also launch a series of Snapchat discovery shows composed of short-form Over The Top (OTT) original content. These shows will be accessible on Azzyland's Snapchat channels, commencing February, 2023.

I am so excited to be teaming up with Gamelancer Media," said Azzyland. "Not only does Gamelancer Media share my goal of making the internet a more positive place , they also have the passion and creativity to help me spread that message even further and make a big difference. Keep an eye on our channel because together we have some truly one-of-a-kind things coming!

The partnership between Gamelancer Media and Azzyland launches in late December, 2022 and runs until December 2023 . Azzyland followers and subscribers should expect new content produced by JoyBox Studios, a subsidiary of Gamelancer Media, on Azzyland's YouTube channel and Snapchat shows in the coming weeks, throughout the balance of 2023.

"Working with Azzy is a massive opportunity to grow Gamelancer Media's network of YouTube creators, by helping them grow their library of content and their community. Azzy's channels historically monetize exceptionally well, with an $8,000,000 USD annual benchmark. Our team looks forward to being Azzy's partner to help her grow her channels and monetization strategy in 2023." – Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Media Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels. Gamelancer works with companies such as RBC, Samsung Canada, Belkin, Celsius, GFUEL, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 27 owned-and-operated channels to over 35.2 million followers & subscribers, generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. In addition to its core business on TikTok, Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

×