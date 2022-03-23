Round led by Konvoy Ventures, Gamefam Becomes the First 100 Person Studio on Roblox Working with Native Creators to Bring Brands, New IP and Franchises Across the Metaverse Gamefam, the leading game publisher and developer on Roblox, today announced a $25M Series A led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Play Ventures, Makers Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners and Galaxy Interactive. The raise has allowed the ...

