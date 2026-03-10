Galloper Initiates Geophysics Program Evaluation of Glover Island

Galloper Initiates Geophysics Program Evaluation of Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce it has initiated geophysical exploration evaluation of Glover Island over a multi-phase program beginning in 2026.

Key Highlights include:

  • Modernization and new evaluation of historic data – decades of historic exploration geophysical data on the island will be upgraded into a modern framework with modern modelling techniques.

  • Evaluation of Mag, VTEM, and IP data within geospatial framework to focus on historic prospects, LPSE resource, and untested areas, all incorporating new exploration data and building on insights with historic data.

  • Prioritization of new geophysical targets for Phase 2 Geophysical program in 2026.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO of Galloper Gold commented: "Galloper is excited to develop it's geophysical program on Glover Island. This allows for a rich history of exploration geophysical data on the island to be evaluated and normalized using modern techniques. This will develop the technical foundation for Galloper Gold to generate a Phase 2 geophysical program, which will shape the 2026 drilling program with mineralization targets of high merit and informs with a focused exploration strategy."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Galloper Gold. Mr. Sparrow is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6sqkm (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mr. Hratch Jabrayan CEO and Director Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:
info@gallopergold.com 
Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287766

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper Goldboom:cccse:boomprecious metals investing
BOOM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 restricted share units of the Corporation ("RSUs") to certain senior officers of the Corporation pursuant to its omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). Of... Keep Reading...
Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Highlights: Dolphin Area continued infill drilling demonstrates potential for higher grade within the main resource area and at depth with notable intercepts including: 2.41 g/t Au over 18.9m 1.46 g/t Au over 88.4m 3.09 g/t Au over 40.8m 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m The width refers to drill hole... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a leadership transition designed to support the Company's continued growth and advancement of its 100% owned Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba,... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Drills 5,791 g/t Silver Over 1.75m within 14.45m of 721.4 g/t Silver And 15,522 g/t Silver Over 0.5m within 14.35m of 708.7 g/t at its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the first results from its ongoing exploration program at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project. The past producing Langis mine site is located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold Appoints Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk to the Board of Directors

Lahontan Gold Appoints Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk to the Board of Directors

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Rowe and Miranda Werstiuk as independent Directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board"). In conjunction with... Keep Reading...
Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders

Metal Bank(MBK:AU) has announced Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven LeadersDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earth Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Resamples 50.2 Metres of 1.013 Grams/Tonne Gold from Historical Drill Hole at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's Strategic Relevance to North American Titanium and Vanadium Supply Chains Amid Heightened National Defense and Critical Minerals Focus

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update