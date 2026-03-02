Galecto to Participate in Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company working to redefine care for people with hematologic disorders, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available under the "News & Events" tab in the Investor Calendar section of the Company's website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Galecto, Inc.

Galecto, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to transform treatment of a broad spectrum of hematological cancers. Galecto's pipeline includes a highly differentiated mutant calreticulin (mut-CALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasm portfolio targeting essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Galecto's pipeline also includes GB3226, a first-in-class preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 for the treatment of multiple genetic subsets of acute myeloid leukemia.

Galecto Inc.

Galecto Announces First Patient Dosed in an Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 Trial of GB1211 in Combination with Pembrolizumab

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial to evaluate GB1211, Galecto's first-in-class, oral...

