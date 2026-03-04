Galecto Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company working to redefine care for people with hematologic disorders, today announced that it granted equity awards on March 2, 2026, to four newly-hired, non-executive employees. The inducement grants were approved by Galecto's independent Compensation Committee and were made as material inducements to such individuals' acceptance of employment with Galecto in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consist of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 153,700 shares of the Galecto's common stock with a 10-year term and an exercise price of $29.58 per share. The options vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the applicable grant date and in equal monthly installments for the following 36 months. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Galecto, Inc. Inducement Plan, and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement.

About Galecto, Inc.

Galecto, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to transform treatment of a broad spectrum of hematological cancers. Galecto's pipeline includes a highly differentiated mutant calreticulin (mut-CALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasm portfolio targeting essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Galecto's pipeline also includes GB3226, a first-in-class preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 for the treatment of multiple genetic subsets of acute myeloid leukemia.

Media Contact:
Lia Dangelico
Deerfield Group
lia.dangelico@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Galecto Inc.GLTOnasdaq:glto
GLTO
The Conversation (0)

Galecto Inc.

Keep Reading...

Galecto Announces First Patient Dosed in an Investigator-Initiated Phase 2 Trial of GB1211 in Combination with Pembrolizumab

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial to evaluate GB1211, Galecto's first-in-class, oral... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Total Financing of $115 million Including Wheaton Precious Metals Placement of $5 million and Update on Public Offering

Say hello to MacBook Neo

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Related News

gold investing

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

copper investing

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals