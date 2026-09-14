Galaxy Appoints Taylor Reinhardt as Head of Investor Relations

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or "the Company") today announced that Taylor Reinhardt has joined the Company as Head of Investor Relations. She will report to Chief Financial Officer Tony Paquette.
"As Galaxy has grown into a company spanning digital assets and AI infrastructure, the market's understanding of that story needs to keep pace," said Tony Paquette, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy. "Taylor has spent her career helping sophisticated investors make sense of complex, fast-evolving businesses, which is exactly the skill set we need as Galaxy enters its next phase of growth. She'll play a key role in how we engage with our shareholders and the broader investment community."
Prior to joining Galaxy, Ms. Reinhardt served as Head of Investor Relations, Marketing and Communications at Perella Weinberg, joining in 2021 in conjunction with the firm's public listing on the Nasdaq. Before that, she spent six years in Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Apollo Global Management, and began her career in Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Teneo Holdings.
"Galaxy is at such an exciting and pivotal moment in its trajectory, and I'm thrilled to be joining the Company as it continues to build across digital assets and AI infrastructure," said Ms. Reinhardt. "The breadth of the business, the pace of innovation, and the opportunity ahead make this an incredibly compelling story. I look forward to working with Tony and the broader team to engage with the investment community as Galaxy continues to execute on its ambitious vision."
Ms. Reinhardt succeeds Jonathan Goldowsky, who has transitioned to Co-Head of Europe at Galaxy.
About Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, growing the economy that runs on code. Galaxy delivers the onchain infrastructure that connects institutions to digital assets, including trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization. Galaxy also develops and operates data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Anchored by its Helios campus in Texas, Galaxy is building a multi-gigawatt pipeline of more than 5.7 GW of potential capacity, positioning it among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.
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SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.
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