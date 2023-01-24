Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain to bolster Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives

GAIMIN, the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, harnessing the underutilised resources found in gaming PCs, has today announced its partnership with BNB Chain, the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users, for Web3 esports growth initiatives.

Gaimin: Powering the Game (CNW Group/Gaimin)

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector by helping developers build blockchain-base games that will be launched to gamers, globally.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable games developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee , Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Martin concluded, "Over the next few weeks we will be making further announcements relating to our technology development, associated services and importantly, how GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators, will be supporting and promoting this partnership. These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth".

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-drivem, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 20 million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-announces-partnership-with-bnb-chain-to-bolster-web3-esports-growth-initiatives-301729597.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c3410.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ex-Konami Led Sci-Fi MMORPG "Search for Animera" Taps ImmutableX To Offer Unparalleled web3 Experience

Search For Animera launching on ImmutableX will be a gamechanger for web3 users, offering a AAA-level game with seamless NFT minting and trading, backed by Ethereum 's native security

- The development team behind web3-native massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Search for Animera today announces its launch on ImmutableX the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SCIPLAY TAPS RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY FOR QUICK HIT SLOTS CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR JERRY O'CONNELL

"Winning Day" campaign brings the Vegas casino experience to mobile

Rain the Growth Agency the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with SciPlay to launch the gaming leader's new Quick Hit Slots app campaign with actor and television host Jerry O'Connell as spokesperson. The "Winning Day" campaign launches on January 23 and brings the excitement of authentic Las Vegas slot machines to users from coast to coast. The campaign builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hits Slots as one of the fastest growing social casino slot games of 2022.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×